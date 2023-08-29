Home Calendar

Arts/Crafts

Second Friday ArtWalk – Stroll the streets of downtown Coeur d’Alene and check out locally and nationally acclaimed artists. To see which businesses and galleries are participating, visit artsandculturecda.org/artwalk. Friday, 5-8 p.m. Free.

Coeur d’Alene Flea Market – Featuring more than 40 vendors dealing all sorts of vintage finds, handmade crafts, slow-method goods, and small batch eats and drinks. Enjoy entertaining and family-friendly live music along with other amusing interactive arts. Sunday, Sept. 10, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Roosevelt Inn, 105 Wallace Ave, Coeur d’Alene. Free. (208) 765-5200.

Classes/Workshops

Watercolor Studio Instruction – This class is open to individual watercolor projects and teacher interaction on a variety of themes. Fridays, 1-3 p.m. through Oct. 6. Friday, 1-3 p.m. Spokane Art School, 503 E. Second Ave. $120. (509) 325-1500.

Mixed Media Painting: Hands-on Art Program – Spend the day creating a piece of artwork on a wooden cradle board using a variety of media including acrylics, inks, collage, and incorporating gelatin printing. Bring a photo or drawing for inspiration, an apron and a lunch or snacks. Saturday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. The Hive, 2904 E. Sprague Ave. (509) 444-5300.

Three-Pound Sculpture Class: Dogs – This is a fast-moving three-pound sculpture class. Focus on exploration with clay and trying to capture the pose and swag of a favorite dog. Saturday, 10 a.m. Spokane Art School, 503 E. Second Ave. $65. (509) 325-1500.

Make Cold-Pressed Soap – Learn the science and art of making bar soap using the cold-processed method in this Soaping 101 course. Participants can pick up two different bars that they helped create. Registration is required. Saturday, 2-4 p.m. North Spokane Library, 44 E. Hawthorne Road. Free. (509) 893-8350.

Figure and Life Drawing with Tim Bovey – Learn to draw figures and human bodies with a live model. Register at spokaneartschool.net/classes. Sunday, Noon-3 p.m. Spokane Art School, 503 E. Second Ave. $56. (509) 325-1500.

Home/Garden

Vets on the Farm Produce Sale – Monthly fresh organic produce for sale, grown by veterans. Proceeds from sales go to support the Vets on the Farm program. Thursday, Noon-2 p.m. Shadle Park Library, 2111 W. Wellesley Ave. (509) 444-5390.

Ultimate Flower Gardener’s Guide Presentation – Gardener, writer and educator Jenny Rose Carey discusses the new book, “The Ultimate Guide to Flower Growing” walking readers through the steps to successfully combine various flower shapes, colors and textures to craft enviable gardens. Thursday, 4-6 p.m. Shadle Park Library, 2111 W. Wellesley Ave. Free. (509) 444-5390.

The Ultimate Flower Gardener’s Guide – The hardest part of growing a gorgeous flower garden for all seasons is getting started. Hear from special guest Jenny Rose Carey as she shares all about how to grow flowers for our climate. Thursday, 4-5:30 p.m. Shadle Park Library, 2111 W. Wellesley Ave. (509) 444-5390.

Soil Health Workshop – Hands-on Soil Health Workshop with Craig Madsen at the Vetter Demonstration Farm and Forest. Determine the state of the soils without fancy equipment or expensive testing. Call to RSVP at (509) 684-7579 or email sccd@stevenscd.org. Saturday, 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. 5281 Hattery-Owens Road, Deer Park. Free. (509) 684-7579.

Master Gardeners Plant Clinic – Ask the experts about plant issues. Get advice about plant selection, maintenance, environmentally friendly practices, pest management, effective landscaping practices and more. Saturday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Shadle Park Library, 2111 W. Wellesley Ave. (509) 444-5390.

Master Composters and Recyclers Workshop – Spokane City Master Composters and Recyclers will answer questions about composting and recycling and how to use it at home. Saturday, Noon-3 p.m. Shadle Park Library, 2111 W. Wellesley Ave. (509) 444-5390.

Pets

REMAX Dog-o-Ween Costume Contest – A costume contest for pups, with all proceeds going to the Post Falls Police Canine Unit. Winners will receive a gift basket full of pet supplies. Saturday, 4-6 p.m. 1134 N. Innovation Way, Post Falls. Free.