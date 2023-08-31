Cougar mileposts: Memorable games with WSU’s Pac-12 rivals

By John Blanchette For The Spokesman-Review

WSU 35, Arizona 34 (OT)

(1997) Duane Stewart stops Ortege Jenkins on a 2-point PAT try, foiling Dick Tomey’s gamble in the first overtime win in WSU history – a game the Cougars never led in regulation.

WSU 51, ASU 26(1978) Jack Thompson throws for three TDs and runs for three more at Albi Stadium, a rough introduction for the Sun Devils to the Throwin’ Samoan and Pac-10 football.

WSU 19, Cal 0(1981) Winds gust to 53 mph in the last Pac-10 game at Albi, as the Cougars overcome three fumbles and post their third shutout to set up a showdown for the Rose Bowl with UW.

WSU 31, Colorado 27(2011) Marshall Lobbestael’s 63-yard TD pass to Marquess Wilson with 70 seconds left spoils the Buffs’ Pac-12 debut in front of 51,928 at Folsom Field.

WSU 45, Oregon 38 (2OT)(2015) After the Autzen Stadium announcer reminds fans not to storm the field, Luke Falk hits Dom Williams for the tying TD with 1 second left and Shalom Luani’s interception ends an eight-game losing streak to the Ducks.

WSU 7, OSU 0(1941) Billy Sewell’s short TD run 6 minutes into the game stands up despite five turnovers as the Cougars blank the Rose Bowl-bound Beavers on a foggy day at Rogers Field.

WSU 24, Stanford 21(1971) On his 20th birthday, Ty Paine pilots a drive that ends with Don Sweet’s 37-yard field goal as time expires, Stanford’s only hiccup en route to the Rose Bowl.

WSU 37, UCLA 34(1997) UCLA star Skip Hicks scores four TDs but takes the deciding goal-line play off. Leon Bender stops Jermaine Lewis for no gain, starting WSU’s historic march to the Rose Bowl.

Washington State wide receiver Collin Henderson holds the ball as Drew Dunning makes the game-winning field goal in overtime against USC on Oct. 5, 2002. (Spokesman-Review Photo Archives) Buy this photo

WSU 30, USC 27 (OT)(2002) Drew Dunning kicks a field goal to force overtime and another to win it, but it’s Rien Long crashing through for two big tackles that does in Pete Carroll’s Trojans as the Cougars continue their return run to Pasadena.

WSU 28, Utah 24(2018) After six straight possessions come up empty, Gardner Minshew and Easop Winston Jr. hook up on the winning 89-yard TD as the Cougars start a streak that will reach seven games.

WSU 27, UW 10(1972) Every Cougar Apple Cup win is savored, but this one is often overlooked – 17 fourth-quarter points and Eric Johnson’s three picks humbling the No. 17 Huskies at Albi.

Left: Washington State quarterback Gardner Minshew, right, and defensive lineman Logan Tago celebrate after defeating Utah on Sept. 29, 2018, at Martin Stadium in Pullman. Below: WSU receiver Collin Henderson holds the ball as Drew Dunning makes the winning field goal in overtime against USC on Oct. 5, 2002.