Craig Johnson reveals a dirty little secret about his work and newspapers

Ed Condran For The Spokesman-Review

The daily newspaper is the source for many stories. Check out the national television morning shows and you’ll see the talking heads attribute to publications with ink stained wretches digging in the trenches for scoops.

However, the newspaper isn’t just good for the story of the day, according to mystery novelist Craig Johnson. “I’ll let you in on a dirty little secret,” Johnson said. “Every book that I write has a story that comes from a seminal newspaper article,” Johnson said while calling from his Ucross, Wyoming home. “I look at daily and weekly papers in Montana and Wyoming for potential material for my novels.”

Johnson will be in Spokane next week, talking about writing and his latest book, “The Longmire Defense,” in an event presented by The Spokesman-Review’s Northwest Passages Book Club.

Johnson isn’t the first writer inspired by newspaper articles. Some of the Beatles greatest songs were triggered after the Fab Four consumed the sensational British tabloids.

“She’s Leaving Home” which is one of Paul McCartney’s greatest and most emotional songs, was penned after he read about Melanie Coe in the Daily Mail. Coe’s parents thought their daughter was kidnapped but she ran away. McCartney pieced together the scenario so well that Coe was blown away and can’t listen to “She’s Leaving Home.”

“It’s just too sad for me,” Coe told the Daily Mail. “That line, ‘She’s leaving home after living alone for so many years,’ is so weird to me because that’s why I left. I was so alone. How did Paul know?”

A passage of the groundbreaking “A Day in the Life” was inspired by an article on Guinness heir Tara Browne.

“I’m not surprised that others have been inspired by the content from a newspaper,” Johnson said. “The newspaper is a great source.”

Many of the cases Walt Longmire, Johnson’s protagonist in “Walt Longmire Mysteries” are inspired by the clips collected by the novelist. “Those stories help keep Walt grounded in reality. Some of these articles are so unique and well-written. What is written about in the papers is often fascinating.”

The old axiom that truth is stranger than fiction is evident. Johnson recently read about an unusual postal route, which could be grist for his next novel. “I read about this woman in Wyoming that had the longest postal run in North America,” Johnson said. “She drives over 300 miles a day! That’s a Walt Longmire story. If this woman goes missing, where do you even start to look for her? That’s a book right there! That’s an example of you guys doing all of the work for me and I’m grateful.”