Search ongoing for missing climber in Glacier National Park

From staff reports

Rangers in Glacier National Park are searching for a Colorado man who has been missing since Tuesday.

Adam Fuselier, 32, was last heard from on Tuesday afternoon and was expected to be climbing on Reynolds Mountain that day, according to a news release from Glacier.

Rangers were told Wednesday morning that he was overdue, and his vehicle was found on Logan Pass that day.

Rangers searched on Wednesday but the effort was cut short by inclement weather. They will search again Thursday morning.

Fuselier is from Castle Pines, Colorado. The park’s release describes him as having short brown hair and blue eyes, and standing about 6‘2” and weighing 175 pounds. It says he may be wearing a light green rain jacket.

Anyone with information or who may have seen him is encouraged to call the park tip line at 406-888-7077.