‘A million different emotions.’ Former G-Prep standout Devin Culp rewarded in UW title game win over Oregon

Washington’s Devin Culp (83) celebrates as the No. 8 Oregon Ducks take on the No. 7 Washington Huskies in a Pac-12 football game on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, at Husky Stadium in Seattle. Washington won 36-33. (Tribune News Service)

LAS VEGAS – No longer needed for catching footballs from Washington’s Heisman Trophy candidate quarterback or shoving around defensive linemen to clear paths in the run game, Devin Culp found another purpose for his hands.

As the Washington tight end and Spokane native stood on a podium near the north end zone at Allegiant Stadium, moments after the third-ranked Huskies edged fifth-ranked Oregon 34-31 in a stirring Pac-12 championship game, he clutched the Pac-12 Championship trophy with his right hand, posing with fellow tight end Quentin Moore.

Culp’s left hand was busy with a cigar, provided by All-Pac-12 left tackle Troy Fautanu after UW players finished customary handshakes with their opponents from Oregon but before Friday’s victors transformed the postgame scene into a full-blown Husky party.

Midparty, Culp was approached by an ESPN cameraman, who briefly filmed the Gonzaga Prep product and two of his teammates.

“All the doubt, all the disrespect. 9.5-(point) underdogs coming in,” Culp said. “Week in and week out, we show out in these games, man. Put some respect on UW’s name.”

Culp isn’t quite at the end of a six-year college football odyssey – the Huskies are expected to punch a ticket to the four-team College Football Playoff – but he’s nearing the finishing line. There will be more time for introspection about a month from now, but Culp was still able to spend a few minutes reflecting on his career Friday night as he surveyed a field dusted with purple and white confetti.

“I feel a million different emotions right now,” Culp told The Spokesman-Review at Allegiant Stadium. “The No. 1 emotion I feel is just grateful. To be able to be in a position where I wasn’t able to part of this my freshman year. To be able to create this moment now and for everything to come full circle is really special and I’m just grateful.”

Culp wasn’t invited to the party the last time Washington won on this stage in 2018, his redshirt season, and it wasn’t a guarantee he’d get back. In the modern era, sixth-year college football players are about as rare as those who spend their career with one school, but Culp fits under both umbrellas.

It took four years before he carved out a role in UW’s offense, sitting behind NFL tight ends Drew Sample and Cade Otton on the depth chart. Culp had just one reception through his first three seasons and told the Seattle Times he was considering a departure from UW at one point. Culp mulled playing at Fresno State before the Huskies hired former Bulldogs coach Kalen DeBoer.

Simultaneously, the former 4A all-state first-team tight end and two-sport star at G-Prep dealt with pain away from the field – most of it stemming from losing various friends and family members.

“I would say some of my biggest hurdles were some of the off-the-field things,” Culp said. “I’ve had to deal with a lot of death in my life. From a young age, starting at 18 up until now, I’ve lost seven people really close to me. And just having the support system around me and knowing my angels are always with me supporting me and carrying me, day in and day out, it gives me the strength to keep going and be here for my teammates, so we can celebrate and win games in these amazing moments.”

Culp’s physical and mental strength were tested at various points of Friday’s championship game.

Primarily used as a blocking tight end in DeBoer’s offense, Culp didn’t have a reception through the first 43 minutes Friday, but he was on the field in UW’s goal-line packages on each of the Huskies’ first-half touchdowns.

Culp helped spring Germie Bernard’s 4-yard TD reception with 6 minutes, 48 seconds left in the half, driving Oregon defensive back Eric Williams out of the way to open a lane for the UW running back.

“My role on this team as the tight end is just to do my job, whether that means I’m making plays through the pass game or I’ve got to block my man in the run game, and make sure he’s not making a play on the ball,” Culp said. “Whenever my number’s called, I just want to make sure I’m ready, whether it’s making a catch to move the chains or pick up a blitzer on a pass protection.”

The Huskies didn’t call on Culp in the passing game against Oregon State or Washington State and he hadn’t had a reception since the third quarter of a Nov. 11 game against Utah.

But late in the third quarter, after the Ducks had taken a 24-20 lead, UW quarterback Michael Penix Jr. fired to Culp while running from pressure on second-and-10. Culp hauled in the pass near the left sideline and turned upfield, gaining first-down yardage before completing a 13-yard reception.

It was Culp’s longest reception since he reeled in a 22-yard touchdown from Penix early in the second quarter of a 52-42 win at USC.

“I just want the team to win,” Culp said, “and we all kind of had that mindset and that’s what’s gotten us here.”

On a more personal level, Culp thought about his own journey to the Pac-12 Championship podium on Friday night. The tight end credits his hometown and high school for their role in his growth as a person and player.

“Spokane and Gonzaga Prep have really just prepared me to socially operate at this level,” he said. “They gave me the platform to be open-minded and be mindful and just be a person for others. I’ve just kind of taken that attitude with myself into college and I’ve had a lot of success. I’ve made a lot of great relationships and I’m able to finish my senior year out with a championship.”

With emotions churning inside, surrounded by confetti flakes, Culp had just about everything he needed – fellow teammates, his coaches, a cigar, the Pac-12 trophy – on the field late Friday night, with maybe one exception.

“I’ve got to find a lighter,” Culp said.