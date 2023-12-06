Family Calendar

Santa Express – Do some holiday shopping at Santa Express including holiday experiences for kids ages 4-12. All purchases are tax free and proceeds benefit Vanessa Behan. Monday-Friday, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. and Sunday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Through Dec. 22, 11 a.m. Spokane Valley Mall, 14740 E. Indiana Ave., Spokane Valley. Free. (509) 415-3506.

Santa Scavenger Hunt – Explore the children’s library during the month of December by participating in a fun search for St. Nick. After tracking down all of the jolly old elves, turn in the completed activity sheet to receive a small prize. Through Dec. 31, Coeur d’Alene Library, 702 E. Front Ave., Coeur d’Alene. Free. (208) 769-2315.

Wheatland Bank Horse and Carriage Rides – Free horse-drawn carriage rides to all ages while passing snow-capped trees as familiar holiday melodies flow through the crisp air. Through Dec. 24, Riverfront Park, 507 N. Howard St. Free. (509) 625-6601.

LINC Bus Mobile Library Visit – The LINC bus mobile library has books, audiobooks, DVDs, CDs and more to checkout, computers and printers to use, Wi-Fi internet access, and special programs. To find out where the LINC bus is headed next, visit scld.org/locations/linc or call (509) 893-8407. Monday, Spokane Valley Library, 22 N. Herald Road, Spokane Valley. Free. (509) 893-8400.

Monday Night Bingo – Family friendly bingo hall every Monday night, first numbers called at 5 p.m. Features a full concession stand, full no host bar and a 50/50 raffle. Monday, 5 p.m. Southside Senior and Community Center, 3151 E. 27th Ave. (509) 535-0803.

Gift Making Workshop: Younger Kids – Create a handmade present to gift to someone special this holiday season. Each class will be followed by a giftwrapping opportunity. Dec. 12: tie-dyed bookmark. For ages 5-8. Register at forms.office.com/r/6GhVGW0vvf. Tuesday, 4-5 p.m. Coeur d’Alene Library, 702 E. Front Ave., Coeur d’Alene. Free. (208) 769-2315.

Pokemon Club – Meet and battle other Pokémon gamers and trainers every Monday at 3:15 p.m. Bring cards to battle, trade (with a parent’s permission) or show off with fellow enthusiasts. For kids of all ages, no registration required. Wednesday, 3:15 p.m. Garfield Library, 109 N. Third St., Garfield, Wash. Free. (509) 635-1490.

Drop in and Draw – Creative community for an open drawing program. Explore different artistic mediums, develop skills and ideas and get feedback. Open to all ages. Wednesday, 5:30-7 p.m. Spark Central, 1214 W. Summit Parkway. (509) 279-0299.

Minecraft Club – Explore architecture, engineering and art through Minecraft. Participants are given a building prompt and a brief lesson then join a Minecraft world to build around the prompt. Thursday, 4-6 p.m. Spark Central, 1214 W. Summit Parkway. Free. (509) 279-0299.

Creative Arts Club – Make art and friends! Explore the creative, crafty, artistic side, and get help when struggling creatively. Ages 12-19. Join the teen Discord server: tinyurl.com/cdateendiscord. Thursday, 4-5 p.m. Coeur d’Alene Library, 702 E. Front Ave., Coeur d’Alene. (208) 769-2315.

Gift Making Workshop: Older Kids – Create a handmade present to gift to someone special this holiday season. Each class will be followed by a giftwrapping opportunity. Dec. 14: Star-shaped accordion book. For ages 9-12. Register at forms.office.com/r/6GhVGW0vvf. Thursday, Dec. 14, 4-5:30 p.m. Coeur d’Alene Library, 702 E. Front Ave., Coeur d’Alene. Free. (208) 769-2315.

Preschooler Story Time and Art – Monthly stories with art projects related to each story. Parent participation encouraged. Friday, 10:30 a.m. Jacklin Arts and Cultural Center, 405 N. William St., Post Falls. $15. (208) 457-8950.

Story Time at the Carrousel – Meet at the Looff Carrousel party room for Story Time at the Carrousel every third Friday of each month. This is an early literacy activity designed to spark and engage the young imagination with stories, songs, and preschool activities. $1 carrousel rides will be offered to those who attend. Recommended for ages 2-5. Friday, 11 a.m. Looff Carrousel, 507 N Howard St. Free.

Art Club – Youth and families are invited to create together and explore the world of art. Use everything the art station has to offer to craft, write, or build a piece of art. Friday, 4-6 p.m. Spark Central, 1214 W. Summit Parkway. Free. (509) 279-0299.

Gamers Guild Teen Zone – Hang out with other local teens while playing games like League of Legends, Nintendo Switch games, board games, or bring a game to play! Ages 12-19. Friday, 4-5:30 p.m. Coeur d’Alene Library, 702 E. Front Ave., Coeur d’Alene. Free. (208) 769-2315.

Riverfront Market – The Numerica Tree Lighting Celebration is a signature Riverfront holiday event and a tradition for many Spokane families. At the plaza adjacent to the Numerica Skate Ribbon with food trucks and live entertainment. Grab the skates, a complimentary cup of hot cocoa and count down to light the community tree at 6 p.m. Friday, 6-9 p.m. Pavilion at Riverfront, 574 N. Howard St. Free. (888) 929-7849.

DJ Night on the Ice – Hit the ice and groove to the beats with DJ A1 every Friday from December through January for an evening filled with music, vibrant lights, exciting contests, and much more. Friday, 6-9 p.m. Numerica Skate Ribbon, 720 W. Spokane Falls Blvd. Free. (509) 625-6602.

From Saint to Santa: The Christian History Behind Santa – Enjoy a special event with St. Nicholas that includes goodies, games, projects and talks with St. Nick. Saturday, Dec. 16, 10 a.m.-noon. Immaculate Heart Retreat Center, 6910 S. Ben Burr Road. Free. (509) 448-1224.

BrrrZAAR – Spokane’s largest, all-local art market (winter edition). Includes thousands of highly curated gifts, 86 local vendors, 10 live musical performances, Kids & family-friendly activities. For more information visit terrainspokane.com/brrrzaar Saturday, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. River Park Square, 808 W. Main Ave. Free. (509) 363-0304.

Saturday with the Symphony: A Children’s Program – Children 3 and up can enjoy “Saturday with the Symphony.” The free music education program is coordinated by the Coeur d’Alene Symphony Orchestra and recurs the third Saturday of each month. The music-filled hour typically includes a fun musical performance, an interactive activity and a book reading by the children’s librarian. Saturday, 11 a.m. Coeur d’Alene Library, 702 E. Front Ave., Coeur d’Alene. Free. (208) 769-2315.

Elves Workshop – All-inclusive Elves Workshop to create fun, winter-themed crafts. Make a gift for someone special or do something to take home, the Spark Central elves will be ready to help. Saturday, Noon-4 p.m. Spark Central, 1214 W. Summit Parkway. Free. (509) 279-0299.

Breakfast and Photos with Santa – Full hot breakfast including pancakes, eggs, sausage, juice, hot chocolate, applesauce and milk with Santa, served by elves. Professional photos of children and families available. Saturday, Noon. Southside Senior and Community Center, 3151 E. 27th Ave. $10-20. (509) 535-0803.

Paint a Terracotta Pot – Bring kids or friends to paint a terracotta pot. Saturday, 3-4 p.m. Ritter’s Garden and Gifts, 10120 N. Division St. $10. (509) 467-5258.

Kid’s Ornaments – Paint an ornament with Ritter’s staff. Sunday, 2-3 p.m. Ritter’s Garden and Gifts, 10120 N. Division St. $15. (509) 467-5258.

Visions of Christmas: A Celebration of Light and Music – Join us at the Holy Names Music Center for the “Visions of Christmas,” holiday concert. Experience the our faculty perform, complemented by a joyful carol sing-along. You can also purchase a candle to honor a loved one or show your support for the legacy of music. Candles are $25. Sunday, 2-3:30 p.m. Holy Names Music Center, 3910 W. Custer Drive. Adults/$30 Children/$25. (509) 326-9516.