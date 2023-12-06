Greg Cote’s NFL Pick

Patriots (2-10) at Steelers (7-5)

Line: Pittsburgh by 6

Pick: Pittsburgh 17-13

TV: 5:15 p.m. Thursday, Prime Video.

It happens, but it’s as rare as me turning down dessert: An NFL over/under below 30 total points. That’s where we are for Thursday night’s Week 14 kickoff with Pats-Steelers set at 291/2. It’s the combination of two awful offenses, both with QB tumult, and two can-be-pretty-good defenses trying to keep their season afloat. The difference is, New England is in tank-mode and playing for a high draft pick while Pittsburgh still is fighting for a playoff spot. Bill Belichick’s pitiful Pats are the first team since the 1938 Chicago Cardinals to hold three straight opponents to 10 points or fewer yet lose all three games. Bailey Zappe has not been a QB answer, now-benched Mac Jones is reluctant to retake the start so it could be Zappe again by default. (Does it matter?) Steelers lost QB Kenny Pickett to a ankle injury, but at least Mitch Trubisky is an OK-ish fill-in. That, the home field and Pittsburgh’s 6-0 run in prime time makes this a safe pick – although the likely paucity of points makes the point spread seem fat. First team to 10 points wins?

– Greg Cote, Miami Herald