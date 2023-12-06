Prep roundup: Defending state champ Josh Neiwert leads Mead wrestling to season-opening win; University, Mt. Spokane also victorious

From staff reports

Roundup of Wednesday’s high school wrestling from the Greater Spokane League and Northeast A.

GSL 4A/3A

Cheney 36, Ridgeline 35: Camron Bogle (132 pounds) clinched the win with a pin on the next-to-last match and the Blackhawks edged the visiting Falcons as the GSL season started. Edwin Hernandez (120) and Logan Fenton (126) had back-to-back wins for Ridgeline before Bogle’s clinching pin.

Mead 64, Gonzaga Prep 15: Josh Neiwert (138), Braeden Harvey (215) and Markus Fetcho (285) won by pin and the Panthers beat the visiting Bullpups. Noah Holman (165) and William Jackson (190) earned pins for G-Prep.

University 55, Lewis and Clark 21: David Osborn (150), Samuel Thomas (165) and Caleb Burbank (132) had pins and the visiting Titans beat the Tigers. Quinnton Flores (285) and Bridger Cloninger (190) scored pins for LC.

Mt. Spokane 55, Central Valley 24: Brendan Hughes (215), Nathan Akers (150) and Jayson Bonnett (138) won by pin and the Wildcats beat the visiting Bears. Blaine Beard (132) and Jacob McVey (285) earned pins for CV.

Ferris 60, North Central 16: Colby Lingo (144), Jackson Syron (150) and Lincoln Koyama (190) won by pin and the Saxons beat the visiting Wolfpack. NC’s Tommy Elliot (165) and Boden Wais (175) had pins.

NEA

Freeman 54, Newport 30: Jared Seal (138) started a run of six straight pins and the Scotties beat the visiting Grizzlies.

Deer Park 59, Colville 18: Liam Bogle (175), Gavin Carnahan (144) and Hezekiah Flynd (285) won by pin and the Stags beat the visiting Crimson Hawks.