Prep roundup: Enoch Gathecha paces Shadle Park boys over Riverside; Brooke Berglund helps Freeman girls top Pullman
From staff reports
Roundup of Thursday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and Northeast A.
Boys basketball
Shadle Park 68, Riverside 52: Enoch Gathecha scored 27 points, Jacob Boston had 20 and the Highlanders (2-1) beat the visiting Rams (1-1).
Colfax 61, Clarkston 42: Adrik Jenkin scored 23 points and the Bulldogs (3-0) beat the visiting Bantams (4-1).
Bonners Ferry 65, Rogers 52: The visiting Badgers (4-1) beat the Pirates (1-1). Details were unavailable.
Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 52, Upper Columbia Academy 37: Joey Duff scored 25 points and the visiting Broncos (5-1) beat the visiting Lions (0-2) in a Northeast 2B game.
Lake City 69, Sandpoint 47: Reese Strawn had 24 points and the visiting Timberwolves (2-0) beat the Bulldogs (1-3).
Girls basketball
Freeman 55, Pullman 50: Brooke Berglund scored 14 points, leading four players in double figures and the visiting Scotties (2-1) beat the Greyhounds (0-4). Grace Kuhle led Pullman with 20 points.
Clarkston 59, Colfax 45: Kendall Wallace and Alahandra Perez scored 16 points apiece, and the visiting Bantams (3-0) beat the Bulldogs (1-2). Brynn McGaughy led Colfax with 17 points.
Priest River 47, Riverside 35: Desi Humphrey scored 13 points, and the Spartans (3-1) beat the visiting Rams (0-3). Kaylee Winterroth led Riverside with 15 points.
Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 58, Upper Columbia Academy 13: The visiting Broncos (4-2) beat the Lions (0-2) in a Northeast 2B game.