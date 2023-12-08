Eastern Washington defensive coordinator Jeff Copp fired after two seasons on job

By Dan Thompson The Spokesman-Review

Eastern Washington’s football team has parted ways with its defensive coordinator.

Head coach Aaron Best announced in a news release Friday that Jeff Copp will not return to the role he filled each of the past two seasons. Copp first joined Eastern’s staff in 2020 as a defensive line coach and was promoted to coordinator before the 2022 season.

But in his two seasons leading the defense, the Eagles finished with sub-.500 records (7-15 overall) and ranked among the FCS’ least effective teams at stopping the run. Last season, the Eagles ranked 118th among 122 teams in rushing yards allowed (232.2 per game); the season before they allowed an FCS-high 289 rushing yards per game.

Copp’s 20-year coaching career began at Arizona State as a graduate assistant and includes stops at Idaho State, Utah State, UC Davis, Northern Arizona and Florida International in various capacities. He replaced Eti Ena as EWU’s defensive coordinator after the 2021 season.

A search to replace Copp will begin immediately, according to the news release.

In seven seasons with Best as head coach, Eastern Washington is 48-32 with three playoff appearances.

That includes a loss in the FCS championship game at the end of the 2018 season and a 10-3 record in 2021.

But for the first time in 27 seasons, the Eagles will head into the 2024 season coming off back-to-back losing seasons.

The announcement comes during a busy time in the recruiting cycle, as the three-day early signing period for college football teams and recruits begins on Dec. 20.

Recruiting website 247sports.com lists 10 players as “hard commits” to the Eagles’ 2024 class.

Last year, the Eagles signed 19 players during the December signing period, including transfer quarterbacks Michael Wortham and Jared Taylor, and high school safety Derek Ganter Jr., who started three games for the Eagles last season.