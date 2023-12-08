No. 7 Gonzaga aims to extend winning streaks against Washington, Pac-12

SEATTLE – They’ve kept an eye on each other throughout the first month of the college basketball season, but Gonzaga coaches and players and Washington counterparts had a close-up view last Saturday in Las Vegas.

Washington, with Gonzaga assistant coach Stephen Gentry watching from a front-row seat, lost to Colorado State 86-81 in the Las Vegas Invitational at the MGM Grand Garden Arena, before the Zags handled USC 89-76.

Both teams cruised in Tuesday tuneups – Washington thumped Montana State 85-61 about 2 hours after Gonzaga pounded Arkansas-Pine Bluff 111-71 – entering Saturday’s 8 p.m. showdown at sold-out Alaska Airlines Arena.

“I saw a little bit (of Washington-Colorado State) Saturday before we played,” Zags forward Graham Ike said following Tuesday’s win.

“I know they’re playing right now (vs. Montana State), so that’ll be a good one to watch probably when we get home or even in the locker room.”

The seventh-ranked Zags (7-1) are riding a five-game winning streak and have won 16 straight against Pac-12 competition. Gonzaga has dominated the series against the Huskies, winning seven in a row, five by double figures, and 14 of the past 15.

Gentry’s scouting report no doubt addresses standout returning forward Keion Brooks Jr. and the impact of three transfers – Rutgers’ Paul Mulcahy, Portland’s Moses Wood and Brooks’ former Kentucky teammate Sahvir Wheeler – in Washington’s starting five.

“They’ve really upgraded,” GU coach Mark Few said. “They’ve taken full advantage of the transfer portal and some NIL situations and they’ve really maxed those things out. They’ve changed their roster and added some real talent, and we’ll have to deal with that on Saturday night.”

Brooks has made impressive gains in his shooting percentages this season and leads the team in scoring (20.3) and rebounding (7.9). Point guard Wheeler, who played two years at Georgia and two at Kentucky before joining the Huskies, contributes 16.1 points and 6.9 assists. He handed out 12 assists in the loss to CSU.

The 6-6 Mulcahy averages 8.6 points, 6.1 assists and 4.7 boards. He had 13 assists in an overtime loss to San Diego State.

The 6-8 Wood, a second-team All-West Coast Conference selection with the Pilots last year, chips in 10.4 points and 4.8 rebounds. He had a season-high 21 points and five 3-pointers against Colorado State.

“It’s just staying in the gym and continuing to shoot in game and try to not hesitate,” Wood said after Saturday’s loss to CSU. “Coach (Mike Hopkins) was telling earlier, ‘If you don’t shoot, I’m going to take you out.’ ”

The transfers haven’t had much luck against Gonzaga. Wood was 0-3 against Gonzaga in two seasons with Portland. He had a forgettable game two years ago – scoreless on 0-of-5 shooting from the field – before averaging 19 points and 4.5 made 3-pointers in two setbacks last season. Wheeler made just 2 of 6 shots and scored seven points in Kentucky’s 88-72 loss to the Zags at the Arena last December. Brooks scored 14 points but committed six turnovers in GU’s 77-60 victory over the Huskies last season.

Gonzaga didn’t face Rutgers during Mulcahy’s four seasons.

Washington (5-3) was picked ninth in the Pac-12 preseason poll after finishing tied for eighth a year ago. Hopkins led the Huskies to the 2019 conference title in his second year, but they’re just 28-50 in Pac-12 play over the past four seasons.

The addition of Wheeler, Wood and Mulcahy gives Washington an opportunity to move into the upper half of the standings. The Huskies’ three losses are by a combined 15 points to Mountain West Conference title contenders Nevada, San Diego State and Colorado State.

“When the Zags roll into Hec Ed or whatever they’re calling it now, it’s a really, really big game,” Few said. “We’re expecting a great effort from the Huskies and a great effort from their crowd. We’re looking forward to it.”