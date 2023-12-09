Patrick Massey: Keep holidays merry and bright with safe online shopping tips from CISA

Patrick Massey

By Patrick Massey

The online holiday shopping season is here, and millions of Americans will be looking for that great deal, but so will hackers looking to take advantage of unsuspecting shoppers.

With more than $8.8 billion lost last year to scams and fraud, according to the Federal Trade Commission, it’s important to shop safely while online. Cyber criminals are searching for weaknesses in your devices or internet connections or will attempt to extract personal and financial information through fake websites or charities.

The best defense against these threats is awareness. The Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency has some valuable tips on easy things all of us can do to shop more safely this holiday season.

CISA, recommends you take these steps all year long, not just during the holidays. Doing this could save you from being an online target of hackers.

Use Strong passwords. Make them unique to each account and complex.

Enable multifactor authentication for your accounts.

That means before an app or account opens, you integrate a second layer of approval through text or email.

Think before you click.

Most successful cyberattacks start with a phishing email asking you to click a link.

Update your software on all devices, regularly.

Running the latest version of software helps ensure the manufacturers are still supporting it and providing the latest patches for vulnerabilities.

And specifically for the holiday season CISA recommends:

Shop only through trusted sources. Verify a business’s legitimacy before sharing personal information.

Use safe methods for purchasing. Cyber criminals will often send phishing emails – designed to look like they’re from a retailer.

Use credit card instead of debit (improved chance of recovering stolen funds). And check your statements frequently.

Watch out for emails asking for information about you.

For more information on CISA’s safe online holiday shopping tips visit our website, cisa.gov/shop-safely.

Patrick J. Massey is the Region 10 Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency in Seattle.