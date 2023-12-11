Women’s basketball: Yvonne Ejim earns third straight WCC player of the week award; GU climbs to 21st as WSU falls out of poll

From staff reports

Gonzaga’s Yvonne Ejim earned her third straight West Coast Conference player of the week award after leading the Bulldogs to a pair of road wins.

Ejim had 21 points and nine rebounds in a 78-70 victory over Cal on Thursday, and followed it with 18 points and 10 rebounds in Saturday’s 80-72 win over Rice.

Gonzaga (10-2), winners of four straight games, climbed two spots to No. 21 in the latest AP rankings. Unbeaten South Carolina, UCLA and NC State remained at the top of the poll.

Washington State (10-2), previously 21st, fell out of the Top 25 following Sunday’s loss to Washington. Both UW (25 votes) and WSU (23) were just outside the rankings.

Gonzaga stayed at No. 13 in the NET rankings. WSU dropped to No. 29 and Eastern Washington (6-2) slipped one to No. 53.