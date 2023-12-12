Pac-12 basketball power ratings: Arizona on top after the conference’s best weekend in eons

By Jon Wilner Bay Area News Group

After a desultory opening month, the Pac-12 produced its best weekend of men’s basketball this season.

Check that: its best weekend in years.

Actually, its best weekend in decades.

The conference recorded three nonconference victories over ranked opponents on Saturday as Washington stunned No. 7 Gonzaga, Utah toppled No. 14 Brigham Young and Arizona blasted No. 23 Wisconsin.

The last time the Pac-12 toppled three ranked foes on a single day was on March 15, 1997, in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

Colorado added a fourth upset to the weekend ledger on Sunday with a blowout of No. 15 Miami.

According to the conference office, that same 1997 NCAA Tournament marks the only other time since 1981 that the Pac-12 has defeated four ranked opponents in a two-day span.

By any measure, it was a stellar weekend for the conference. The success will help offset a series of suboptimal results in November.

But there are 10 crucial days remaining in nonconference play, and progress can be fleeting.

To the power ratings …

(NET rankings through Monday)

1. Arizona (8-0)

Last week: 1

Results: beat Wisconsin 98-73

Next up: vs. Purdue (Saturday)

NET ranking: No. 1

Comment: The showdown against third-ranked Purdue – one of the most-anticipated nonconference matchups of the season, anywhere – will air on Peacock, the NBC streaming service that owns a package of Big Ten basketball games under the conference’s new media contract. UCLA, USC, Oregon and Washington fans should take notice.

2. Colorado (7-2)

Last week: 3

Results: beat Miami 90-63

Next up: vs. Northern Colorado (Friday)

NET ranking: No. 37

Comment: The blowout of No. 15 Miami (in New York) was all the more impressive considering the Buffaloes led by just one point at halftime.

3. Utah (7-2)

Last week: 7

Results: beat Southern Utah 88-86 and Brigham Young 73-69

Next up: vs. Utah Valley (Saturday)

NET ranking: No. 32

Comment: The Utes had one last chance to record a quality nonconference win. Thanks to Gabe Madsen’s five 3-pointers, they took advantage. Now, it’s about avoiding bad losses.

4. UCLA (5-3)

Last week: 2

Results: lost to Villanova 65-56

Next up: vs. Ohio State (Saturday)

NET ranking: No. 120

Comment: Don’t place too much emphasis on the NET rankings at this point. But if UCLA’s position doesn’t improve substantially by the middle of January, it will be time for the Bruins to worry.

5. Oregon (6-2)

Last week: 5

Results: beat UTEP 71-49

Next up: vs. Cal Baptist (Tuesday)

NET ranking: No. 63

Comment: A duel with Syracuse (7-3) looms this weekend in South Dakota. In our view, it’s mighty close to a must-win for the Ducks.

6. Washington (6-3)

Last week: 8

Results: beat Montana State 85-61 and Gonzaga 78-73

Next up: vs. Seattle (Sunday)

NET ranking: No. 55

Comment: Basketball school.

7. USC (5-4)

Last week: 4

Results: lost to Long Beach State 84-79

Next up: vs. Auburn (Sunday)

NET ranking: No. 91

Comment: With losses to Long Beach State and UC Irvine, the Trojans stand as the most disappointing team in the conference – and, it seems, as the most distracted.

8. Arizona State (6-3)

Last week: 6

Results: beat SMU 76-74, lost to San Diego 89-84

Next up: vs TCU (Saturday)

NET ranking: No. 109

Comment: Worth watching with the Sun Devils: They were just 14 of 24 from the line in the loss to San Diego and are grinding along at 61.8% for the season.

9. Washington State (8-1)

Last week: 9

Results: beat UC Riverside 86-49 and Grambling 83-65

Next up: vs. Santa Clara (Saturday)

NET ranking: No. 25

Comment: Anyone else notice that WSU beat UC Riverside by 37 points one week after UCLA beat UCR by one point? Interesting. Very interesting.

10. Cal (3-6)

Last week: 10

Results: lost to Butler 97-90

Next up: vs. Mississippi (Saturday)

NET ranking: No. 242

Comment: On the bright side: This time last year, Cal’s NET ranking was No. 350. The improvement reflects progress under Mark Madsen and benefits the entire conference.

11. Oregon State (6-3)

Last week: 12

Results: beat Utah Valley 74-71

Next up: vs. UTSA (Sunday)

NET ranking: No. 192

Comment: The Beavers should handle their final two nonconference opponents and take an 8-3 record into Pac-12 play, meaning they would need eight wins to ensure a .500 record by the end of the season.

12. Stanford (4-4)

Last week: 11

Results: Idle

Next up: vs. Idaho (Sunday)

NET ranking: No. 182

Comment: We expect a wobbly first half Sunday from the Cardinal following the two-week break for exams, but the Idaho affair should not be close in the final 5 minutes.