Things to do in Spokane

Northwest Winterfest – Celebration featuring holiday arts, lights and cultures. With life size displays, cultural performances, arts and crafts. Through Dec. 31. Spokane County Fair and Expo Center, 404 N. Havana St., Spokane Valley. $10-39.

Annual Ornament and Small Works Show – Annual ornament and small works show. Through Dec. 23. Mondays-Fridays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Saturdays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Free admission. (509) 325-1500.

Spokane Valley Winter Market – Winter market featuring activities, vendor booths, winter photo booths and holiday music. Friday-Saturday, 3 p.m. CenterPlace, 2426 N. Discovery Place, Spokane Valley. Free. (509) 688-0300.

Santa Breakfast and Photos – A breakfast of eggs, sausage, juice and more served by Santa’s elves. Morning will feature photos with Santa, activities for children, music and more. Saturday, 9 a.m. Southside Senior and Community Center, 3151 E. 27th Ave. $5. (509) 535-0803.

Winter Wonderland Saturday Market – Saturday market featuring activities for the entire family including live music, movies, arts and gifts, Christmas trees, complimentary hot cocoa and more. Saturday, 10 a.m. Wonder Building, 835 North Post St. Free. (509) 534-5039.

A Bing Crosby Christmas – Delight in music classic Christmas songs and some made famous by Spokane’s favorite friend, Bing Crosby. Bing’s nephew Howard Crosby will share memories and lead a Bing Crosby sing-a-long, and Singer Jake Bergevin returns with his smooth vocals. Saturday, 7:30 p.m. Martin Woldson Theater at the Fox, 1001 W. Sprague Ave. $47–$100. (509) 624-1200.

North Idaho’s Cowboy Christmas – Celebrate Christmas like a real cowboy by picking out a tree, enjoying tasty beverages, experiencing the winter market and so much more. Saturday, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Kootenai County Fairgrounds, 4056 N. Government Way, Coeur d’Alene. Free. (208) 765-4969.

Christmas At The Fox – Celebrate the birth of Christ with The Oaks Classical Christian Academy at their annual Christmas concert! The Oaks students will take to the stage to celebrate the joy of Christmas by sharing choral and orchestral pieces. Doors open at 6 p.m. Tuesday, 7 p.m. Martin Woldson Theater at the Fox, 1001 W. Sprague Ave. Free. (509) 624-1200.

Campbell House Holidays – Celebrate the holidays in historic Campbell House. Explore the home, enjoy the Christmas tree, decorations, scavenger hunt, and a fun activity on the sun porch. Interact with living history characters as they prepare for the family’s holidays. Wednesday-Friday, Noon-4 p.m. Northwest Museum of Arts and Culture, 2316 W. First Ave. Museum admission plus $2 for entry to house. Members free. (509) 456-3931.