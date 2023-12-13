Andre Braugher tributes pour in from ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ castmates, colleagues and friends

By Jami Ganz New York Daily News

NEW YORK – Tributes poured in Wednesday to honor Andre Braugher, after the “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” star’s sudden death this week.

He was 61.

The Emmy-winning “Homicide: Life on the Street” star – who broke through in the Oscar-winning film “Glory” – died Monday following a brief illness, his publicist confirmed to multiple outlets.

Many of the tributes came from the cast of “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” including Terry Crews, Chelsea Peretti, Melissa Fumero and more. Braugher starred as Raymond Holt on the beloved sitcom, which ran on Fox for five seasons from 2013 to 2018 and for another three seasons on NBC from 2019 to 2021.

“Can’t believe you’re gone so soon,” Crews wrote on Instagram. “I’m honored to have known you, laughed with you, worked with you and shared 8 glorious years watching your irreplaceable talent. This hurts. You left us too soon. You taught me so much. I will be forever grateful for the experience of knowing you. Thank you for your wisdom, your advice, your kindness and your friendship. Deepest condolences to your wife and family in this difficult time. You showed me what a life well lived looks like. Rest In Peace, Andre. I love you, man.”

“Love you,” said Peretti. “I will always cherish our conversations. … I really hoped and knew I would see you again. Hate that I won’t.”

Noting she “will remember so much” about Braugher, Fumero pointed to “all the times we laughed because your laugh was one of the all time greatest laughs to have ever existed” as well as “the deep love and loyalty you had for your family. … It was an honor to be in your orbit for a time, Sir.”

Despite the late star’s “powerful” acting chops, Lo Truglio said Braugher knew his “most important role” was as a husband and father, and he “was deeply proud of it.”

“He spoke often about his sons, and knew how lucky he was to have [wife] Ami,” he continued. “I’m grateful to them for allowing us to share eight years with him. He was committed and passionate about the things he loved. … What an honor to work with a man who knew what it was really all about. I feel blessed and thankful. Miss you Capt Holt. Love, Porkchop.”

Others who honored the late actor included {a href=”https://twitter.com/AoDespair/status/1734769252123492806?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1734769252123492806%7Ctwgr%5E988bb68029e7696e03394c703b3cce7395d02110%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.hollywoodreporter.com%2Ftv%2Ftv-news%2Fandre-braugher-dead-hollywood-tributes-1235747142%2F” target=”_blank”}“The Wire” creator David Simon{/a}, Josh Lucas – who starred alongside Braugher in the 2006 “Poseidon” remake” – and “Westworld” star Jeffrey Wright.

“I’ve worked with a lot of wonderful actors. I’ll never work with one better,” said {a href=”https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/tv/tv-news/andre-braugher-dead-hollywood-tributes-1235747142/” target=”_blank”}Simon{/a}, whose “Homicide: A Year on the Killing Streets,” inspired the “Homicide” show starring Braugher. “Stunned and thinking of Ami and his sons and so many memories of this good man that are now a blessing. But too damn soon.”

“The great Andre Braugher passed away today,” said Lucas. “He was one of the first actors I ever worked with. And years later we did Poseidon together. … He was an actor and man I always deeply respect.”

“He fired onto the stage and I was like, ‘Whoa. What just happened?!’ Different level. That was as plain to see as the sky above the stage. Super smart. Forceful. A master. And good dude. RIP,” {a href=”https://twitter.com/jfreewright/status/1734807830786417110” target=”_blank”}recalled Wright{/a} of seeing Braugher in “Measure for Measure” at 1993’s Shakespeare in the Park. “Every actor in NY knew Andre was on the top shelf. Every one.”

Braugher is survived by wife Ami Brabson – whom he met as his onscreen wife on “Homicide” – and their three sons, Michael, Isaiah and John Wesley. In lieu of flowers, the family is reportedly requesting {a href=”https://deadline.com/2023/12/andre-braugher-dead-homicide-life-on-the-street-brooklyn-nine-nine-actor-1235665513/” target=”_blank”}donations be made to The Classical Theatre of Harlem{/a}, where the actor served as a board member.