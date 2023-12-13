Commentary: Three reasons why the Washington Huskies can win the national championship

By Matt Calkins Seattle Times

SEATTLE – This can happen.

It won’t take an act of God or a series of fortunate calls or a streak of lucky bounces, either.

Yes, the Washington Huskies may be four-point underdogs heading into their College Football Playoff semifinal game against Texas. They may have the longest betting odds (by a significant margin) to win the national championship in the sportsbooks. They may have barely escaped teams such as Arizona State (3-9) or Stanford (3-9) or Washington State (5-7).

But there are signs – and they were on full display in their 34-31 Pac-12 championship win over Oregon – that these Dawgs can win the whole damn thing. Among them …

Jalen McMillan is back

The Huskies wide receiver had returned several weeks ago after battling a knee injury that plagued him for much of the season, but it wasn’t until Dec. 1 that you could say he was his old self again. During the previous five games in which he suited up, the junior had accumulated five receptions for 26 yards. In the Pac-12 title game, he had nine receptions for 131 yards.

After the game, McMillan said that he had prayed on that moment and envisioned it happening for some time. Probably safe to think his coaches and teammates were equally fervent in their prayers for him finding his old form.

The Huskies’ offense, potent as it has been, simply isn’t the same without J-Mac. He is a legitimate NFL talent who posted 1,098 yards last season and seemed to become quarterback Michael Penix Jr.’s most reliable third-down option.

He and Rome Odunze just may be the best 1-2 receiving punch in college football, and him being 100% will take a toll on defensive coordinators’ sleep schedule.

They can dominate the line of scrimmage

Well, at least they did against Oregon. Penix dropping Heisman-esque dimes in Vegas didn’t surprise anyone. Neither did Odunze looking like a future first-round pick. But for the Huskies to completely outphysical the heavily favored Ducks? On both sides of the ball? That couldn’t have been what most pundits predicted.

UW’s offensive line bruised its foes in the trenches, which helped pave the way for running back Dillon Johnson to tally 152 rushing yards on 28 carries.

Johnson has averaged 136.6 yards on the ground over his past five games, providing true balance to the nation’s No. 12 offense. But it was what happened on defense that ultimately allowed Washington to pull away. Oregon’s running backs could not move the ball. Bucky Irving, who has 1,063 rushing yards this season, was held to 20 against the Dawgs on nine carries. Jordan James had 35 yards on five carries. That was it for the RBs.

There are still concerns about the Huskies’ secondary. Despite the effort in Vegas, one game does not a “D” make. Washington ranks 93rd in the nation in total defense and 111th in sacks. Still, that title-game effort was promising. Two more like that, and a bigger title might await.

All they know is pressure

It isn’t hard to explain why Washington’s odds to win it all are more than 7-to-1 while Michigan, Alabama and Texas are each less than 3-to-1. Washington hasn’t dominated a game since blowing out California on Sept. 23. The weekly thrillers have made the Huskies the most entertaining team in America, but has done little to establish themselves as true college-football titans – 13-0 record and all.

The benefit of this, however, is that their chances of folding due to the weight of the moment are approximately nil. Remember, these are essentially kids in their late teens/early 20s. They aren’t immune to the spotlight regardless of how many reps they’ve taken in the middle of sold-out stadiums.

But has any team in the country so consistently delivered in as many high-stakes situations as the Huskies have this year?

This is the reason I said Penix should win the Heisman over LSU QB Jayden Daniels despite Daniels’ superior numbers. The big moments matter, and that’s when UW has been at its best. It should shock no one (key word: should) if they have two more magical fourth quarters in them.

UW should be proud of its season no matter what happens against Texas or beyond. To win all 13 of their games en route to a Pac-12 title in the conference’s final year makes these Huskies permanent Montlake royalty.

But they aren’t done. They aren’t just happy to be here, and shouldn’t be.

UW has looked shaky throughout much of the year, sure. Doesn’t mean it can’t shake up the country.