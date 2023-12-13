The Spokesman-Review Newspaper
The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review
Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Current Temperature
32°F
Current Conditions
Light snow
View complete weather report
Subscribe now

On the air

Thursday’s TV Highlights

Basketball, college men

5 p.m.: St. Thomas-Minn. at Marquette FS1

Basketball, NBA

4:30 p.m.: Cleveland at Boston NBA

7 p.m.: Utah at Portland Root+

7:30 p.m.: Golden State at L.A. Clippers NBA

Football, NFL

5:15 p.m.: L.A. Chargers at Las Vegas Amazon Prime

Hockey, NHL

7 p.m.: Chicago at Seattle Root

Thursday’s Radio Highlights

Football, NFL

4:30 p.m.: L.A. Chargers at Las Vegas 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Sports talk

6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM

All events subject to change