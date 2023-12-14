Holiday parties for health

Dr. David Ward For The Spokesman-Review

With the holiday season in full swing, you might find yourself experiencing both the joy and the stress of this time of year. Feeling frazzled, overscheduled or a little run down can come along with the season. It’s a good time to generously give yourself some extra care by planning for a healthier holiday season.

Since gatherings, family and parties are central for the season, here are some health strategies that focus on connecting and being together for the holidays which helps keep us healthier and happier throughout the year.

Parties can be good for you

When we talk about having healthier holidays, thoughts immediately gravitate to not overdoing the sugary treats or avoiding the flu and it’s good to have a plan for those (we’ll get to some tips below). But there’s another effective health strategy to factor into your plan: being together is excellent for your health.

Socializing and connecting with friends, family and community is proven to increase happiness and well-being, sharpen your mind and even help you live longer. Strong relationships and connections buffer against loneliness and stress and have been shown to reduce the risk of dementia. Even ‘weak tie’ relationships – a friendly banter with a colleague or regular chats with your grocery clerk–boost both physical and psychological health.

What a great reason to throw a celebration! Being together makes us feel good and has a surprisingly strong impact on long-term physical and mental health so it’s beneficial to focus on relationships amid all the holiday hustle and beyond. Finding connection – whether with family, at a place of worship or with friends a holiday gathering – supports our whole health.

Gathering more safely

We’ve changed our patterns and habits since the pandemic. For some people decisions about whether to socialize or be in crowded spaces means calculating risks about respiratory illnesses including COVID-19. Getting together does increase chances of transmitting viruses and each person needs to determine their own comfort level and health needs. But it also may be helpful to factor in the benefits of reducing loneliness and increasing joy when evaluating those risks.

For most people, enjoying social connection along with a multilayered strategy to reduce risk of COVID-19 and other respiratory illnesses like flu and RSV is a good approach. Continue to wash your hands frequently, wear a mask in crowded areas, cover coughs and sneezes, and stay home from that party when you don’t feel well.

Immunization is the most effective strategy to protect yourself and your family. If you need the updated COVID-19 vaccine, keep in mind it takes two weeks to become fully effective, so plan ahead and time your vaccinations a few weeks before you visit grandparents and others. You can get the COVID-19 vaccine and flu shot at the same time and you may want to plan for the new RSV vaccine for older adults and infants as well.

When people don’t feel like celebrating

The holidays can often be a rough time for families who have lost a loved one or had a traumatic event. When people are dealing with depression in themselves or those close to them, the holidays can feel like pressure to be merry even when you aren’t feeling your best.

Trauma, depression, anxiety and other mental health conditions are medical conditions. We need to take the time care for our mental health like we would our body and support others in doing so. It can be an especially important time to directly care for mental health including managing stress, getting enough exercise and sleep, finding ways to connect and even having a plan for saying “no” to social events when needed.

If you’re struggling this time of year, or anytime, talking to your clinician can help explore solutions and create a plan for getting help from medication to counseling.

Eat, drink and be healthier

There are lots of ways to enjoy get -togethers without going overboard, but the one that seems to work the best for many patients I talk with is to have a concrete plan and know why you want to stick to it.

Just saying “I will stick to my diet” isn’t generally as effective as a specific plan. If you’re watching what you eat for heart health or for avoiding heartburn flare -ups, plan your food choices accordingly. For example, plan to pile tasty veggie dishes on your plate before adding decadent treats, commit to avoiding all day grazing, or know which reflux trigger foods you’ll avoid.

It also helps to know what sunk your best intentions last year so you can have a plan in place when the cheese platter arrives. It doesn’t have to be all or nothing, choosing a few treats and favorites won’t ruin a healthier holiday. Taking a walk after eating can also add a little exercise, some time to de-stress and aids your digestion too.

Alcohol consumption is often part of holiday cheer, but it does also increase risk not only of disease like stroke and heart failure, but also risk for intoxicated or tipsy driving, falls and risky behaviors. Alcohol can also impact mental health and depression. To plan for moderation or even abstinence, identify what you’ll drink ahead of time, explore “mocktails” which can be fun, or consider alternating drinks with a nonalcoholic beverage. Choosing ‘dry days’ where you don’t drink at all can also help moderation.

Nobody left alone these holidays

As long as we’re talking food and drink: take a healthy dish to someone who needs it! Not everyone has family nearby, a built-in support system or a social network to carry them through the holidays and that can make this time of year hard for some.

Research has shown that people with strong social ties are less likely to experience cognitive decline and that socializing boosts mental health. It’s a good time of year to connect with someone who might be alone or who might just value the support and connection. Reach out to an old friend or help someone new, like connecting to a senior through one of the many great local organizations. Research shows that helping others can improve your own mental wellbeing and even help you live longer, so it’s a win for everyone’s health.

However you choose to celebrate this winter, being together and caring for yourself can help you thrive through the holidays, and in a spirit of generosity, help others thrive too.