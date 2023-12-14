Key matchup: UConn do-it-all guard Tristen Newton poses challenge for Gonzaga’s backcourt

SEATTLE – There are several quality options to choose from with UConn sophomore center Donovan Clingan, stretch ‘4’ Alex Karaban and sharp-shooting guard Cam Spencer.

All are worthy choices, but we’re going with point guard Tristen Newton.

Newton was a steady contributor on last year’s national championship team, including 19 points and 10 rebounds in the title game victory over San Diego State to earn a spot on the All-Final Four Team. He’s assumed a much bigger role and elevated his game in his fifth season of college basketball.

The 6-foot-5, 195-pound Newton leads a balanced UConn team in just about everything. He’s first in minutes (31.4), scoring (17.0), rebounding (7.2), assists (6.1), free throws made (51) and attempted (61) and steals (1.5).

Newton, a native of El Paso, Texas, who spent his first three seasons at East Carolina, has played in 127 career games with 113 starts. Gonzaga’s Anton Watson has played in 126 career games.

Newton is the active NCAA Division I leader with three career triple-doubles. He posted 15 points, 13 assists and 10 rebounds against Manhattan last month and posted triple-doubles against Buffalo and Marquette last season.

Newton, who is playing his way into All-America consideration, is shooting a career-best 47.2% from the field and his 3-point accuracy has improved to 36% during his time at UConn.

He had 163 free-throw attempts last season and he’s on pace to easily surpass that this season. He nailed six 3-pointers and scored 31 points in UConn’s only loss, to Kansas. He had 23 points, 11 rebounds and six assists in a victory over Indiana.

Newton and Spencer, a 6-4, 205-pound transfer from Rutgers, give UConn a sizable backcourt that is solid at both ends of the court and takes care of the ball. Newton has a 2.5 assist-to-turnover ratio and Spencer, who has connected on a team-high 31 3-pointers, checks in at 2.9.

The pair will be a big challenge for Gonzaga’s smaller starting backcourt of Ryan Nembhard (6-0, 175) and Nolan Hickman (6-2, 183). The GU duo will attempt to try to keep Newton out of the paint and chase Spencer off the 3-point line.

Neither will be easy tasks and the two Zags will probably play at least 35 minutes if the score is close. Both logged 40 minutes in last Saturday’s loss to Washington.