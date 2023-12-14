Spokane Valley’s Lance Beck named an emerging leader

Lance Beck, President and CEO of the Greater Spokane Valley Chamber of Commerce has been recognized by the Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives, a national non-profit.

Beck was named to the 2023 Forty Under 40 list of emerging leaders shaping the chamber of commerce industry.

“This recognition reflects the dedication of the Greater Spokane Valley Chamber of Commerce team and our vibrant community,” Beck said. “It’s a testament to our commitment to innovation and progress.”

The nonprofit recognizes 40 emerging leaders for their contributions to their communities that will shape the future of the chamber profession, according to a Valley Chamber release.

Lance Beck has served as President and CEO of the Greater Spokane Valley Chamber of Commerce since October 2018, the release said. He now shares this recognition with Alisha Benson, CEO of Greater Spokane Inc., who was also an ACCE Forty Under 40 recipient in 2019.