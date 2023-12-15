100 years ago in the Inland Northwest: The idea for West Valley High School, as it would eventually become, was first announced

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

Officials of three school districts in the Spokane Valley announced an ambitious new plan: Construction of a “Union High School” in Millwood.

“The new school is designed to serve the entire west half of the valley,” the Spokane Daily Chronicle said.

It would serve the Orchard Park, Trent and Pleasant Prairie school districts.

Plans would have to be approved by voters, but the districts intended to build the school on a 10-acre plot in Millwood, already owned by the Orchard Park district.

The plan would come together in 1924 when the three districts merged to become the Union High School District, and voters approved construction of the new high school. Union High School would be dedicated in 1925.

The district would become West Valley School District in 1957, and the school was rededicated as West Valley High School.

From the railroad beat: Railroad officials planned to restore rail service to Burke, Idaho, for the first time since a devastating July fire destroyed most of the town.

A train would run from Wallace to Burke in the morning, and then return to Wallace in the evening. This would allow workers to live in Wallace and work at the Burke mines.

Also on this day

(From onthisday.com)

1791: U.S. Bill of Rights ratified as Virginia gives its approval.

1929: Swiss pilot Walter Mittelholzer is the first to fly over Mt. Kilimanjaro.

1944: U.S. Congress gives General Dwight D. Eisenhower his fifth star.