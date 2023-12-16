The Spokesman-Review Newspaper
Monday’s TV Highlights

Basketball, college men

7 p.m.: Eastern Washington at Cal Poly … ESPN+

Basketball, NBA

6 p.m.: Dallas at Denver … NBA

Football, college

11:30 a.m.: Famous Toastery Bowl: W. Kentucky vs. Old Dominion … ESPN

Football, NFL

5:15 p.m.: Philadelphia at Seattle … ABC / ESPN

Hockey, NHL

5 p.m.: Seattle at Dallas … Root

Monday’s Radio Highlights

Basketball, college men

6:30 p.m.: Eastern Washington at Cal Poly … 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Football, NFL

4:30 p.m.: Philadelphia at Seattle … 92.5-FM

Sports talk

6 a.m.: Brock and Salk … 700-AM / 105.3-FM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob … 700-AM / 105.3-FM

All events subject to change