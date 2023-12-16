On the air
Monday’s TV Highlights
Basketball, college men
7 p.m.: Eastern Washington at Cal Poly … ESPN+
Basketball, NBA
6 p.m.: Dallas at Denver … NBA
Football, college
11:30 a.m.: Famous Toastery Bowl: W. Kentucky vs. Old Dominion … ESPN
Football, NFL
5:15 p.m.: Philadelphia at Seattle … ABC / ESPN
Hockey, NHL
5 p.m.: Seattle at Dallas … Root
Monday’s Radio Highlights
Basketball, college men
6:30 p.m.: Eastern Washington at Cal Poly … 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Football, NFL
4:30 p.m.: Philadelphia at Seattle … 92.5-FM
Sports talk
6 a.m.: Brock and Salk … 700-AM / 105.3-FM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob … 700-AM / 105.3-FM
All events subject to change