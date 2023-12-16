spt_231217_montana-ndsu

From staff reports

MISSOULA – Junior Bergen did it all.

The Montana wide receiver from Billings further cemented himself in program history with multiple key plays in the Grizzlies’ 31-29 double-overtime win over visiting North Dakota State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on Saturday.

Montana will play for the FCS championship for the first time since 2009.

Bergen, who returned a kickoff and a punt for touchdowns in Montana’s quarterfinal win over Furman, scored again on special teams with a 47-yard punt return in the fourth quarter to give Montana a 16-9 lead.

The punt return was the fifth of Bergen’s career, improving on his program record.

The Bison forced overtime with a Cam Miller pass to Eli Green with 51 seconds left.

As soon as overtime began, the game turned from a defensive struggle to an offensive showcase.

NDSU’s Cole Payton scored a rushing TD on the first play of the extra period.

Bergen came through again, catching the Grizzlies’ second play of overtime for a 22-yard touchdown, picking up most of the yards himself.

Montana scored on the third play of the second overtime with a 13-yard run from Eli Gilman. Forced to try a 2-point conversion, Grizzlies coach Bobby Hauck kept the ball in Bergen’s hands.

Bergen took an end around and looked to pass on a trick play. He fought off a defender – earning a facemask penalty in the process – and hurled the ball into the end zone.

Bergen’s pass wasn’t accurate. It was just his day. The ball tipped off the hands of a defender and was caught by Montana’s Keelan White.

The Bison answered with a touchdown, but their 2-point attempt fell incomplete.

Montana will travel to Frisco, Texas, to play defending champion South Dakota State on Jan. 7.