Basketball

College men: Nonconference: Idaho at UC Riverside, Whitworth vs. Dubuque (Iowa) in Honolulu, both 5 p.m.; Eastern Washington at Washington, 6; Boise State vs. Washington State at the Arena, 8.

College women: Vegas Holiday Hoops in Las Vegas: Eastern Washington vs. Presbyterian (S.C.), noon. Nonconference: Whitworth at Chapman (Calif.), noon.

High school boys: Nonleague: Mead at Monroe, 1:30 p.m.; West Valley at Hermiston (Ore.), North Central at Post Falls, both 7; Cheney at Wenatchee, 7:30.

High school girls: Nonleague: West Valley at Hermiston (Ore.), 4:30 p.m.; Mead at Chiawana, 5; North Central at Post Falls, 5:30.

Wrestling

High school: Tri-County at Central Valley, 10 a.m.

Off-track betting

Northern Quest Resort & Casino: Horse racing, 9:10 a.m.