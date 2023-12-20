Washington State women fade after halftime in loss at Auburn

From staff reports

AUBURN, Ala. – A poor third quarter doomed Washington State Wednesday in its 69-62 nonconference women’s basketball road loss.

The Cougars (11-3) were outscored 20-9 in the third quarter after leading by six points at halftime. Auburn (10-2) maintained its lead in the fourth quarter and held on.

Washington State guard Astera Tuhina scored a team-high 15 points. Charlisse Leger-Walker and Eleonora Villa added 12 points apiece for the Cougars.

Auburn’s Honesty Scott-Grayson led all scorers with 17 points.

Washington State returns to Pac-12 play at ninth-ranked Stanford on Jan. 5.