Three things we learned from another frenetic finish in Seahawks’ win over Titans

By Adam Jude Seattle Times

SEATTLE – Colby Parkinson hauled in a 5-yard touchdown pass from Geno Smith with 57 seconds left, and the Seahawks kept their postseason hopes alive with another wild comeback victory, 20-17, over the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

The Seahawks (8-7) moved into the No. 7 (and final) NFC playoff spot after the Vikings (7-8) lost at home to Detroit.

Three impressions from Sunday’s game:

Another frantic finish

Was this the most Seahawks game ever?

For the better part of three quarters, the Seahawks could not run the ball … could not throw the ball … could not block … and could not have felt further away from a playoff berth.

And yet, somehow, you knew what was coming next.

You knew Pete Carroll could not wait for the fourth quarter to arrive.

And you knew the Seahawks could not go one game without some high drama.

Parkinson boxed out Titans cornerback Tre Avery to haul in the winning touchdown reception from Smith, capping a 14-play, 75-yard drive to give the Seahawks the lead.

So ended another murky day for the Seahawks offense, which was, simply, miserable for the first three quarters.

Smith looked rusty and indecisive in his return from a groin injury, and the Seahawks finished with a paltry 58 yards on the ground.

When it doubt, there’s DK.

DK Metcalf hauled in a one-handed catch in the back left corner of the end zone for the Seahawks’ first touchdown of the game at the 12:10 mark of the fourth quarter.

Metcalf’s catch, initially ruled incomplete, was overturned after Carroll challenged the play, giving the Seahawks their first lead of the game.

After the Titans answered with a touchdown of their own to retake the lead, Smith led the game-winning drive – in similar fashion in which Drew Lock did so Monday night in the comeback victory over the Eagles.

Call it the perfect Christmas gift for Carroll, who loves nothing more than these frenetic fourth quarters.

Tyler Lockett had several key catches on that final drive, and he matched his season high with eight catches overall (for 81 yards).

Rookie Jaxon Smith-Njigba had a huge 16-yard reception on third-and-14 to keep the winning drive going, and Metcalf drew a pass-interference penalty with 1:14 to go to set the Seahawks up with a first-and-goal from the Titans’ 5.

Three plays later, Parkinson came through with his most meaningful catch as a Seahawk.

Smith completed 25 of 36 passes for 227 yards with those two touchdowns and no turnovers.

Just unnecessary

Derrick Henry scored the go-ahead touchdown one play after Seahawks defensive back Artie Burns was flagged for an unnecessary roughness penalty.

Burns took exception to a late push from Titans receiver Mason Kinsey and retaliated near the goal line. Kinsey flopped to the ground – give him the Oscar, folks – prompting officials to throw flags on Burns and giving the Titans a first-and-goal from the Seahawks’ 2-yard line.

Just a bad, bad decision from Burns.

What happened next was predictable, with Henry plunging into the end zone rather easily.

That capped the Titans’ 15-play, 75-yard drive that ran almost nine minutes off the clock.

Credit to the Seahawks defense, though, for closing it out in the final minute.

Dre’Mont Jones sacked Ryan Tannehill with 11 seconds left, and Riq Woolen made a tackle inbounds in the final seconds to kill the clock and close out another comeback victory.

Henry had 88 yards on 19 carries, but the Seahawks did well to limit the Titans passing attack.

Boye Mafe finished with two of the Seahawks’ six sacks of Tannehill.

Two to go

The Seahawks needed strong finishes Monday night to upset the Eagles and another one Sunday to rally past the Titans.

They’ll need two more clutch performances over the next two weeks to give themselves a chance to finish the season in the playoffs.

The Seahawks’ playoff odds have increased to 64%, and now their season comes down to this:

Next week, they’ll host Pittsburgh in their final home game of the season on New Year’s Eve.

Then they’ll close out the season at Arizona.

Win both games and the Seahawks would get to 10-7 and secure an NFC wild-card berth.

Things would get interesting if the Seahawks split their final two games.

The Rams (8-7), who currently hold the No. 6 seed, finish the season with a game at Giants and then against the 49ers.

The Vikings (7-8), the No. 8 seed, play the Packers and Lions to close out.