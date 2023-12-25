The Spokesman-Review Newspaper
The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review
Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Current Temperature
35°F
Current Conditions
Fog
View complete weather report
Subscribe now

On the air

Tuesday’s TV Highlights

Basketball, NBA

5 p.m.: Indiana at Houston NBA

7 p.m.: Sacramento at Portland Root

7:30 p.m.: Charlotte at L.A. Clippers NBA

Football, college bowls

11 a.m.: Quick Lane: Bowling Green vs. Minnesota ESPN

2:30 p.m.: First Responder: Texas State vs. Rice ESPN

6 p.m.: Guaranteed Rate: Kansas vs. UNLV ESPN

Soccer, Premier League

4:30 a.m.: Nottingham Forest at Newcastle USA

7 a.m.: Fulham at Bournemouth USA

Noon: Aston Villa at Manchester United USA

Tuesday’s Radio Highlights

Football, college bowls

5:30 p.m.: Guaranteed Rate: Kansas vs. UNLV 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Sports talk

6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM

All events subject to change