Mother and two young children injured in fall from third-floor apartment

The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a possible mental health crisis after a woman and her two young children fell from a third-floor apartment on Monday.

All three sustained what appeared to be serious, but non-life-threatening injuries and were transported to the hospital, a sheriff’s office news release said. The children are 10 months and 2 year old.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to the apartment complex at 13110 N. Addison St. in northern Spokane County at approximately 6:35 p.m. on Monday. Initial information shows the woman has a history of ongoing mental health crises and lives in the third-floor apartment with her two children, according to the news release.

Detectives do not know if the fall was accidental or intentional, but investigators believe that all people directly involved have been contacted and that there is no ongoing threat.

The sheriff’s office is asking anyone who has not talked with investigators but who has information about the incident to call Crime Check at (509) 456-2233.