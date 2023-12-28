Washington State wide receiver Kyle Williams refutes reports of transfer, will remain in Pullman

By Greg Woods The Spokesman-Review

PULLMAN – Kyle Williams isn’t moving on from Washington State after all.

The WSU receiver announced as much on social media Thursday evening, sharing that contrary to previous reports, he is not entering the transfer portal.

The Spokesman-Review, along with other outlets, erroneously reported that Williams was planning to enter the portal. That was based on a report from recruiting website On 3 Sports, which published its original story on Wednesday morning.

Williams was backed on X – formerly known as Twitter – by WSU head coach Jake Dickert, who wrote that “KW (Williams) never once requested to be in the portal.”

So instead of needing to start anew at the receiver position, the Cougars will retain their best deep-ball receiver, who racked up 61 catches for 842 yards and six touchdowns this fall.

A former UNLV transfer, Williams would not have been able to transfer again without sitting out a year under previous rules, but thanks to a West Virginia’s judge’s recent ruling, multitime undergraduate transfers can now play immediately at their new schools.

Rather than take advantage of that change, Williams will be staying at Washington State.

Williams spent the first three years of his career with the Runnin’ Rebels, then became a Cougar ahead of the 2023 season.