Gonzaga-SDSU notes: Defensive errors, mental lapses costly for Gonzaga in 84-74 loss to San Diego State

Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Ryan Nembhard (0) guard Nolan Hickman (11) and forward Graham Ike (13) react as late during the second half of a college basketball game against the San Diego State Aztecs on Friday, Dec. 29, 2023, at McCarthy Athletic Center in Spokane, Wash. San Diego State won the game 84-74. (Tyler Tjomsland / The Spokesman-Review)

The mental errors Gonzaga committed throughout an 84-74 nonconference loss to San Diego State Friday night ranged from unforced turnovers to missed defensive assignments to disciplinary mishaps that resulted in technical fouls.

Every game comes with lapses, but the Bulldogs racked up too many – and at consequential points of the game – against last season’s national runner-up Aztecs in their fourth loss of the season and second-largest home loss since the McCarthey Athletic Center opened in 2004.

The mistakes added up after halftime, when the Zags committed eight of their 13 turnovers and allowed the Aztecs to score 46 points – the second most allowed by GU in any half this season. San Diego State made 17 of 31 (54%) shots after halftime and held on despite committing nine turnovers in the second half and sending the Zags to the free -throw line 17 times.

“We had a couple mental errors on some of our coverages on defense,” Gonzaga coach Mark Few said. “I think that was the biggest thing, we just couldn’t string together some stops.”

Another pivotal point came with 15 minutes, 9 seconds remaining in the second half when Gonzaga forward Anton Watson drew a foul on the Aztecs’ Miles Byrd. The SDSU guard confronted Watson and shared a few words before Gonzaga freshman Dusty Stromer entered the fray to shove Byrd away from his teammate.

Stromer was whistled for a technical foul and Tremont Waters made both free throws before Byrd converted a layup to finish a four-point SDSU possession. Junior forward Ben Gregg played in place of Stromer the remainder of the game and Few was critical of his freshman in a postgame news conference, characterizing the play as “a dumbass technical foul on our part.”

“Doesn’t need to happen,” Few said. “We got a stop on that play. It’s inexcusable.”

Watson offered his perspective on the sequence.

“We were just playing and then after the call, there was some extra stuff and then he got in my face, said some stuff and then Dusty just pushed him off of me,” Watson said. “Dusty’s going to get a hard time for that, but he’s sticking up for his teammate. He’s young, he’ll learn. I was all right and I knew what I was doing, but yeah, it’s tough. … He’s just sticking up for his teammate and it’s always the last person (that gets called). But yeah, you don’t want to see that.”

Surprise guest

Nolan Traore, a 6-foot-4 point guard prospect from France, made a surprise appearance at the Kennel.

Traore’s trip to Spokane hadn’t been previously reported and it’s unclear if the French guard was on an official or unofficial visit when he showed up for the most anticipated home game on Gonzaga’s nonconference schedule.

The 17-year-old was accompanied by his sister, parents and former Gonzaga standout Killian Tillie, a Paris native who’s spent time in Spokane since he was waived by the NBA’s Memphis Grizzlies after suffering a series of injuries.

It’s unknown if other colleges are pursuing Traore, who’s competing for Pole France of the Nationale Masculine 1 league, where he’s averaging 16.5 points, 5.4 assists, 3.7 rebounds and 2.3 steals.

Traore also played for his home country at the 2023 U-18 FIBA European Championships, where he averaged 8.6 points, 2.1 rebounds and 3.1 assists. The guard has spent time in Australia working out with the NBL’s Perth Wildcats and is reportedly a candidate to join the league’s Next Star Program.

Former Gonzaga recruit Alex Toohey decommitted from the Bulldogs this summer to join the NBL’s Sydney Kings as part of the Next Star Program.

Hickman sprains ankle

Few confirmed that junior guard Nolan Hickman sprained his ankle while falling to the floor on a drive to the basket late in the first half.

Hickman had a slight limp as he walked to the bench after missing a layup with 2 minutes remaining in the half, but stayed in the game for roughly 40 seconds before checking back out and spending the remainder of the half in the locker room.

“Nolan sprained his ankle in the first half, so he was kind of hobbled and limited,” Few said. “So we had to run most of our stuff through Ryan (Nembhard) and they’re the type of team with their defensive pressure, if there’s a weakness they’re going to climb up into it.”

Hickman played through the ankle sprain in the second half, but he scored just one point after the break and finished 0 for 4 from the field.