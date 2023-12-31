The Spokesman-Review Newspaper
On the air

Monday’s TV Highlights

Basketball, college men

9 a.m.: Hampton at Drexel CBS Sports

Basketball, NBA

Noon: Minnesota at New York NBA

6 p.m.: Portland at Phoenix Root

Football, college bowls

9 a.m.: Reliaquest: Wisconsin vs. LSU ESPN2

10 a.m.: Fiesta: Liberty vs. Oregon ESPN

10 a.m: Citrus: Iowa vs. Tennessee ABC

2 p.m.: Rose (CFP Semifinal): Alabama vs. Michigan ESPN

5:45 p.m.: Sugar (CFP Semifinal): Texas vs. Washington ESPN

Hockey, NHL

Noon: Winter Classic: Vegas at Seattle TNT

Soccer, Premier League

Noon: Newcastle at Liverpool USA

Monday’s Radio Highlights

Football, college bowl

10 a.m.: Fiesta: Liberty vs. Oregon 700-AM / 105.3-FM

2 p.m.: Rose: Alabama vs. Michigan 700-AM / 105.3-FM

5:30 p.m.: Sugar: Texas vs. Washington 700-AM / 105.3-FM

All events subject to change