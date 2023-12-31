On the air
Monday’s TV Highlights
Basketball, college men
9 a.m.: Hampton at Drexel CBS Sports
Basketball, NBA
Noon: Minnesota at New York NBA
6 p.m.: Portland at Phoenix Root
Football, college bowls
9 a.m.: Reliaquest: Wisconsin vs. LSU ESPN2
10 a.m.: Fiesta: Liberty vs. Oregon ESPN
10 a.m: Citrus: Iowa vs. Tennessee ABC
2 p.m.: Rose (CFP Semifinal): Alabama vs. Michigan ESPN
5:45 p.m.: Sugar (CFP Semifinal): Texas vs. Washington ESPN
Hockey, NHL
Noon: Winter Classic: Vegas at Seattle TNT
Soccer, Premier League
Noon: Newcastle at Liverpool USA
Monday’s Radio Highlights
Football, college bowl
10 a.m.: Fiesta: Liberty vs. Oregon 700-AM / 105.3-FM
2 p.m.: Rose: Alabama vs. Michigan 700-AM / 105.3-FM
5:30 p.m.: Sugar: Texas vs. Washington 700-AM / 105.3-FM
All events subject to change