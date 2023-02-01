Corgi Beach Day canceled over permit issue

By Nicole Bales Daily Astorian

CANNON BEACH — The corgis are not returning this year.

Corgi Beach Day, a fundraiser for the Oregon Humane Society, draws hundreds of corgis and their people to the beach during the summer for a costume contest, races and other activities.

But organizers say the event is not happening.

“It is unfortunate but we are not going to be able to have a Corgi Beach Day in 2023,” Portland Corgi Meetup Group, the organizer, said in a Facebook post Saturday. ” Cannon Beach will not approve a summer permit for our group.”

City Manager Bruce St. Denis said since the fundraiser takes place on the beach, the state issues the permit for the event.

The Oregon Parks and Recreation Department said the organizers did not apply for the event this year.

St. Denis said the only permit the city issues is for a piece of right of way at N. Laurel and First streets the organizers use to place portable toilets.

He said the organizers were contacted with the suggestion that they try to get a permit to have the portable toilets on the beach to avoid pushback from locals about congestion at the intersection. He said that is what is done for the annual Cannon Beach Sandcastle Contest.

St. Denis said organizers were also contacted by several people after last year’s event in July to see if they would be willing to reschedule to early September instead of the peak of summer.

After hearing the event might be canceled, he emailed the group in early January to confirm.

“We enjoyed the corgi’s but had requested that the event be moved to a date in late August or mid-September to try to reduce our problem with overcrowding in late July,” St. Denis said in the email.

“We enjoyed the corgi’s and hope that you will come back. We just think it might be better for the corgi’s and our residents if the event was pushed back a month.”

In an email to The Astorian, Jennifer Robinson, the organizer for the event, said Cannon Beach does not have the infrastructure to support the number of vehicles traveling for the event.

“They asked us if we can move it to September, however, many of our people coming are families that would not be able to attend because their children would be in school,” Robinson said.

“As the organizer I completely understand the (city’s) challenges. They have been extremely supportive over the years and very welcoming to our group. Our event has just gotten too large so we will have to look for another location for future events.”