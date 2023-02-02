Difference makers: Rasir Bolton, Anton Watson spark Gonzaga past Santa Clara 88-70

RASIR BOLTON

The fifth-year senior guard was aggressive from the outset, scoring from behind the 3-point arc and on drives to the basket. Bolton had 10 points in the opening half as Gonzaga led 43-24. He finished with 16 points on 6-of-11 shooting, including 3 of 5 on 3-pointers. He added three rebounds and three assists while committing just one turnover in 30 minutes.

ANTON WATSON

The senior forward continues to enjoy one of the best offensive stretches of his career. He reached double figures for the eighth time in the last 10 games. Watson was 5 of 5 from the field in the first half as GU took a 19-point halftime lead. He finished with a strong stat line – a team-high 18 points, five rebounds, 8 of 8 on field-goal attempts, four assists and one steal. He was turnover-free in 31 minutes.

TURNING POINT

Gonzaga took command nearly from the opening tip. After Santa Clara’s Carlos Stewart hit a 3-pointer to open the scoring, the Zags rattled off the next eight points with Watson and Bolton combining for six. Shortly thereafter, GU had a 6-0 run and a 13-1 spurt to build a 30-14 lead. Bolton’s 3-pointer started the 13-1 run and he added three more points before it was over.