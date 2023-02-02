Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Nicholas A. Byrd and Amanda D. Baxter, both of Spokane.

Kenton B. Maynard Batson and Jonica K. Champatiray, both of Spokane.

Deion C. R. Jackson and Faith E. Kennedy, both of Cheney.

John M. Bowman and Karin E. Borkowski, both of Spokane Valley.

Tobiasen J. Fisher and Ivy J. Hansen, both of Post Falls.

Robyn A. Gaston and Jamila R. Peltier, both of Spokane Valley.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Black Realty Management Inc. v. Daniel Hodgson, restitution of premises.

Cedar Forest Estates LLC v. Austin Watson, restitution of premises.

Pinehurst Development LLC v. Ashley Archer, restitution of premises.

Copper River Apartments LLC v. Donna Koon, restitution of premises.

Pinehurst Development LLC v. Sierra Sumerlin, restitution of premises.

J Auld Apartments LLC v. Erick Koch, restitution of premises.

Shiann Gray v. Felix Aripa, seeking damages for injuries from a motor vehicle collision.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Chambless, Kollin R. and Murray, Star

Davis, Mark T. and Lacey C.

Hepburn, Alexandra and Brian

Lamb, Mary E. and Dion A.

Legal separations granted

Bolander, Amamda R. and John M.

Wolverton, Cari L. and Michael J.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Timothy B. Fennessy

Davin J. Rose, also known as Davin J. Raskell, 33; 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault, harassment and third-degree malicious mischief.

Judge Raymond F. Clary

John C. Fojas, 29; 60 months in prison, after pleading guilty to two counts of second-degree rape of a child with an aggravating factor of pattern of abuse.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Adolph S. Brisco, 27; four days in jail, reckless endangerment.

David R. Corkrum, 48; 90 days in jail converted to 71 days of electronic home monitoring, driving while intoxicated.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

Hykeem T. L. Nelson, 31; 15 days in jail, malicious mischief.