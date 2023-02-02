Washington records
Feb. 2, 2023 Updated Thu., Feb. 2, 2023 at 9:39 p.m.
Spokane County
Marriage licenses
Nicholas A. Byrd and Amanda D. Baxter, both of Spokane.
Kenton B. Maynard Batson and Jonica K. Champatiray, both of Spokane.
Deion C. R. Jackson and Faith E. Kennedy, both of Cheney.
John M. Bowman and Karin E. Borkowski, both of Spokane Valley.
Tobiasen J. Fisher and Ivy J. Hansen, both of Post Falls.
Robyn A. Gaston and Jamila R. Peltier, both of Spokane Valley.
In the courts
Superior courts
New suits
Black Realty Management Inc. v. Daniel Hodgson, restitution of premises.
Cedar Forest Estates LLC v. Austin Watson, restitution of premises.
Pinehurst Development LLC v. Ashley Archer, restitution of premises.
Copper River Apartments LLC v. Donna Koon, restitution of premises.
Pinehurst Development LLC v. Sierra Sumerlin, restitution of premises.
J Auld Apartments LLC v. Erick Koch, restitution of premises.
Shiann Gray v. Felix Aripa, seeking damages for injuries from a motor vehicle collision.
Marriage dissolutions granted
Chambless, Kollin R. and Murray, Star
Davis, Mark T. and Lacey C.
Hepburn, Alexandra and Brian
Lamb, Mary E. and Dion A.
Legal separations granted
Bolander, Amamda R. and John M.
Wolverton, Cari L. and Michael J.
Criminal sentencings
Judge Timothy B. Fennessy
Davin J. Rose, also known as Davin J. Raskell, 33; 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault, harassment and third-degree malicious mischief.
Judge Raymond F. Clary
John C. Fojas, 29; 60 months in prison, after pleading guilty to two counts of second-degree rape of a child with an aggravating factor of pattern of abuse.
Municipal and District courts
Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.
Judge Mary C. Logan
Adolph S. Brisco, 27; four days in jail, reckless endangerment.
David R. Corkrum, 48; 90 days in jail converted to 71 days of electronic home monitoring, driving while intoxicated.
Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck
Hykeem T. L. Nelson, 31; 15 days in jail, malicious mischief.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox
Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.