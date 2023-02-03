The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Sports >  High school sports

Prep roundup: Jaedyn Brown leads undefeated Pullman boys to victory; Chloe DeHaro puts up 41 points for West Valley girls

Feb. 3, 2023 Updated Fri., Feb. 3, 2023 at 10:39 p.m.

By Dave Nichols daven@spokesman.com(509) 459-5441

From staff reports

Roundup of Friday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League.

Boys basketball 4A/3A

North Central 63, Cheney 56: Elijah Williams scored 19 points and the Wolfpack (7-11, 3-5) beat the visiting Blackhawks (6-13, 0-8). Jakeb Vallance led Cheney with 21 points.

Ridgeline 68, Lewis and Clark 64: Isaac Richardson scored 12 points and the visiting Falcons (8-11, 2-6) beat the Tigers (6-13, 2-6). Paulo Murray led LC with 20 points.

2A

West Valley 64, Rogers 60: Grady Walker scored 19 points and the visiting Eagles (17-2, 8-1) beat the Pirates (9-9, 2-6). Deon Kinsey led Rogers with 20 points.

Shadle Park 68, East Valley 63: Jacob Boston and Ronan Redd scored 19 points apiece and the visiting Highlanders (6-12, 2-6) beat the Knights (7-9, 1-7). Luke Holecek led EV with 27 points.

Pullman 82, Clarkston 48: Jaedyn Brown hit seven 3-pointers and scored 29 points and the Greyhounds (18-0, 8-0) beat the visiting Bantams (8-10, 4-5). Xavier Santana led Clarkston with 17 points.

Girls basketball 4A/3A

Cheney 39, North Central 36: Paige Evans scored 14 points, Shauna Elliott added 12 and the visiting Blackhawks (6-13, 1-7) beat the Wolfpack (8-11, 0-8). Hannah Hamilton led NC with 13 points.

Lewis and Clark 40, Ridgeline 35: Brooklyn Jenson scored 14 points and the Tigers (9-10, 5-3) beat the visiting Falcons (10-9, 2-6). Kaydin Renken led Ridgeline with four 3-pointers and 14 points.

2A

West Valley 52, Rogers 40: Chloe DeHaro hit six 3-pointers and scored 41 points and the visiting Eagles (5-13, 4-5) beat the Pirates (2-15, 1-7).

Emily Peabody led Rogers with 14 points.

Shadle Park 43, East Valley 19: Kyleigh Archer and Tameria Thompson scored 11 points apiece and the visiting Highlanders (8-10, 5-3) beat the Knights (0-16, 0-8). Abby Moore led EV with six points.

Clarkston 72, Pullman 29: Kendall Wallace hit four 3-pointers and scored 16 points and the visiting Bantams (15-4, 9-0) beat the Greyhounds (6-12, 6-2). Alahondra Perez added 13 points for Clarkston.

