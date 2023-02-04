Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Spencer H. Morgan and Allison K. Russum, both of Spokane Valley.

Brady Baughman and Jennifer L. Zielke, both of Spokane.

Lucas L. Evart and Kerrie L. Fernlund, both of Spokane.

Augustin Irakoze and Zabibu Maliyamungu, both of Spokane.

Tomas G. Ruybal and Kailey S. Wilson, both of Spokane.

Dmytro S. Nazarov and Snizhana I. Movchan, both of Spokane.

Michael Kanyushkin, of Liberty Lake, and Evelina Gutulenco, of Spokane Valley.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Spokane Housing Ventures v. Ashley Shanks, restitution of premises.

iRE LLC v. Jakoby Morrell, restitution of premises.

iRE LLC v. Hannahjo M. Phillips, restitution of premises.

Catholic Housing Services of Eastern Washington v. Katie Hoehn, restitution of premises.

Tampien Brothers LLC v. Melissa Moore, restitution of premises.

Spokane Housing Authority v. Jennelle K. Irby, restitution of premises.

Cedar Grove LP v. Dustin Perrin, restitution of premises.

Mohammed Fakhreddin v. Travis Wenzel, True North Craftsmen LLC, et al., complaint.

Suzanne Hawk v. Dog Sciences LLC, at al., complaint.

Maryann Bouttu v. City of Spokane, et al., complaint for damages.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Sampang, Laureano L. and Winny D.

Wadhwa, Sheila A. and Johnston, Michael P.

Hendrickson, Sean R. and Raelean

Ifft, Nora C. and Lambert, Alan R.

McCauley-Horman, Julie A. and Horman, Glen A.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Michelle D. Szambelan

Justin A. Webster, 21; 46 days in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to possession of a stolen motor vehicle and theft of a motor vehicle.

Judge Timothy B. Fennessy

Joshua L. Carter, 35; three days in jail with credit given for three days served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree identity theft.

Allen R. Slater, 56; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 24 months of probation, after being found guilty of four counts of violation of order.

Bernabe B. Vasquez, 59; 15 days in jail with credit given for 15 days served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Judge John O. Cooney

Aaron P. Lichtscheidl, 41; $400 in restitution, 62 months in prison, 18 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree assault, first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.

Raymond F. Clary

Joshua R. Granger, 37; 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty of violation of order.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Patrick T. Johnson

Ty E. Elliott, 29; 34 days in jail, 12 months of probation, fourth-degree assault.

Tyrell M. Hemphill, 23; 50 days in jail, 60 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Andrew J. Hutchinson, 44; two days in jail, six months of probation, third-degree theft.

Judge Richard M. Leland

Dirk W. Paseman, 65; $500 fine, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to first-degree negligent driving.

Ryan M. West, 20; $1,245.50 fine, two days in jail, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Matthew J. Skrabak, 43; $500 fine, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Judge Aimee N. Maurer

Armando Herrera, 41; four days in jail, domestic assault.

Bryce D. Smith, 35; 21 days in jail with credit given for 21 days served, fourth-degree assault and no contact order violation.

Timothy M. Janatsch, 37; 15 days in jail with credit given for seven days served, fourth-degree assault.

Dillon L. Liddle, Jr., 21; 20 days in jail, fourth-degree assault.

Brandon C. Kutsch, 28; $1,245.50 fine, four days in jail converted to 60 days of electric home monitoring, driving while intoxicated.

Judge Patti M. Walker

Joshua B. Matthews, 36; five days in jail converted to 40 hours of community service, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Ajay Manchanda, 42; $750 fine, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Annette D. L. Joe, 33; $100 fine, three days in jail with credit given for three days served, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Adam J. Alexander, 43; 16 days in jail with credit given for 16 days served, two counts of no contact order violation.

Cody M. Low, 21; 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to first-degree negligent driving.

Judge Jennifer L. Fassbender

Davis M. Mwangi, 21; 30 days in jail converted to 240 hours of community service, 24 months of probation, fourth-degree assault.

Tyler A. Smith, 31; three days in jail, 24 months of probation, fourth-degree assault, third-degree malicious mischief and obstruction of a law enforcement officer.

Sandra E. M. Wallace, 31; four days in jail, 24 months of probation, fourth-degree assault.