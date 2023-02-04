Whitworth runs away from Lewis & Clark behind Michael Smith’s 27 points
Feb. 4, 2023 Updated Sat., Feb. 4, 2023 at 9:02 p.m.
PORTLAND – Michael Smith scored 18 of his game-high 27 points in the first half to help Whitworth build a 20-point lead at halftime, and the Pirates cruised to a 75-60 victory over Lewis & Clark in a Northwest Conference men’s basketball game on Saturday.
Smith made 10 of 17 shots from the floor, including 3 of 5 3-pointers, to spur the offense.
Whitworth led 47-27 at halftime. The Pirates (14-7, 9-3 NWC) made 19-of-31 shots (61.2%) in the opening half. Whitworth clamped down on the Pioneers on the other end of the floor, holding LC to 11-for-32 shooting (34.3%) before halftime.
JT McDermott added 11 points, and Jake Holtz had 10 points and a team-high seven rebounds for the Pirates.
A Holtz dunk stretched Whitworth’s advantage to 68-41 with 8:18 left.
Jack Henderson led the Pioneers (12-9, 6-6) with 16 points, and Sebastian DePrez had 14 points and 12 rebounds.
Second-place Whitworth will host first-place Whitman (9-2 NWC) Tuesday.
