Thunderbirds hold off visiting Chiefs 3-1

From staff reports

KENT, Wash. – The Spokane Chiefs were nearly held scoreless for a second consecutive Western Hockey League game, losing 3-1 to the Seattle Thunderbirds at the ShoWare Center.

The Thunderbirds (35-9-1) scored the winning goal four minutes, 51 seconds into the first period, as Jeremy Hanzel beat Spokane goalie Michaluk Cooper.

Seattle’s Brad Lambert added insurance early in the second period.

The Chiefs (9-34-2) scored midway through the third period on a goal from Cade Hayes, but Seattle held on and put the game away with an empty net goal with 30 seconds left.

Spokane lost 1-0 in a shootout to Red Deer at home.

They open a home-and-away weekend series with the Everett Silvertips on Friday at the Spokane Arena.