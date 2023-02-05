Thunderbirds hold off visiting Chiefs 3-1
Feb. 5, 2023 Updated Sun., Feb. 5, 2023 at 7:50 p.m.
From staff reports
KENT, Wash. – The Spokane Chiefs were nearly held scoreless for a second consecutive Western Hockey League game, losing 3-1 to the Seattle Thunderbirds at the ShoWare Center.
The Thunderbirds (35-9-1) scored the winning goal four minutes, 51 seconds into the first period, as Jeremy Hanzel beat Spokane goalie Michaluk Cooper.
Seattle’s Brad Lambert added insurance early in the second period.
The Chiefs (9-34-2) scored midway through the third period on a goal from Cade Hayes, but Seattle held on and put the game away with an empty net goal with 30 seconds left.
Spokane lost 1-0 in a shootout to Red Deer at home.
They open a home-and-away weekend series with the Everett Silvertips on Friday at the Spokane Arena.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the sports newsletter
Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.