Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Keith L. Hyle and Alexis G. McVicker, both of Spokane Valley.

Alex N. Kaufman and Melanie A. Goulette, both of Spokane.

Nicholas J. Corvo, of Fairchild Air Force Base, and Sierra M. Rios, of Airway Heights.

Charles W. Scott and Jennifer E. Miller, both of Spokane Valley.

Yurii Zubal and Viktoriia Harastei, both of Spokane.

George W. Stottlemyer and Cathryn G. Burgher, both of Spokane.

Clayton L. Clements, of Spokane, and Brenda M. Thorson, of Airway Heights.

In the courts

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Michael L. Pinkham, 29; 97 days in jail, harassment.

Kevin C. Rounds, 34; 30 days in jail, first-degree trespassing.

Michael P. Sherwood, 28; 29 days in jail, false statement to a public servant.

Lindsey M. Stapleton, 31; 30 days in jail, third-degree theft.

Lucy N. Tivis, 18; one day in jail, reckless driving.

Amber L. R. Zeober, 35; 18 days in jail, theft.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

Michael E. McGovern, 51; 15 days in jail, second-degree trespassing.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Audra D. Fleming, 26; 49 days in jail, third-degree malicious mischief and first-degree criminal trespassing.

Eric A. Forch, 58; eight days in jail, third-degree theft.

Lee J. Ford, 54; 14 days in jail, pedestrian/vehicular interference.

Thomas F. Freese, 57; one day in jail, driving while intoxicated.

Jeremy L. Godwin, 38; three days in jail converted to three days of community service, second-degree reckless burning.

Jose E. Gonzalez-Saldana, 47; one day in jail, reckless driving.

Matthew J. Groh, 32; 90 days in jail converted to 90 days of electronic home monitoring, reckless driving.

Brandon B. T. G. Grothe, 22; 16 days in jail, second-degree vehicle prowling.

Judge Patrick T. Johnson

Ross A. Cooper, 58; 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Jacob B. Fowler, 24; one day in jail, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Jason B. Gomez, 22; $990.50 fine, one day in jail, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Landon S. Chohrach, 18; 12 months of probation, minor in possession.

Eric R. Countryman, 45; $750 fine, one day in jail, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Chandriss D. M. Deshazo, 38; 42 days in jail, third-degree theft.

Judge Patti M. Walker

Alexander B. Gist, 34; 59 days in jail, 24 months of probation, protection order violation.

Jean P. Kirkpatrick, 45; 45 days in jail, 24 months of probation, no contact order violation and interfering with reporting domestic violence.

Alexander C. McCann, 21; 74 days in jail, 12 months of probation, first-degree criminal trespassing, second-degree vehicle prowling and third-degree theft.

Mathew E. McLean, 32; two days in jail, 60 months of probation, harassment.

Jose J. Medina, Jr., 29; 15 days in jail, 60 months of probation, reckless endangerment.

Daniel T. Wilcox, 33; two days in jail, 24 months of probation, fourth-degree assault.

Idrian Monreal, 40; $500 fine, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to first-degree negligent driving.

Tye W. Oien, 56; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, third-degree driving with a suspended license and failing to transfer a title within 45 days.

Zaccheous A. Jones, 35; $850 fine, four days in jail converted to 32 hours of community service, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Bryan D. Larson, 40; 91 days in jail with credit given for 91 days served, 12 months of probation, third-degree theft.

Judge Richard M. Leland

Kaitlyn J. Peterson, 20; 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Danny L. Stewart, 52; $500 fine, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Zachary N. Vanvelson, 33; $500 fine, two days in jail converted to 16 hours of community service, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Jessica K. Webber, 30; $750 fine, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Bud T. Welliver, 33; two days in jail, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Kevin L. Williams, 51; $750 fine, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Briana M. Steele, 29; one day in jail converted to 14 hours of community service, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.