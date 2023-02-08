The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Sports

On the Air

Feb. 8, 2023 Updated Wed., Feb. 8, 2023 at 2:48 p.m.

Thursday’s TV Highlights

Basketball, college men’s

2 p.m.: Sacred Heart at St. Francis (Penn.) ESPNU

4 p.m.: Iowa at Purdue ESPN2

4 p.m.: Gardner-Webb at Radford ESPNU

5 p.m.: Middle Tennessee at Western Kentucky CBSSN

5 p.m.: Northwestern at Ohio State FS1

6 p.m.: UCLA at Oregon State Pac-12

6 p.m.: San Francisco at Gonzaga ESPN2

6 p.m.: Southern Indiana at Tennessee Tech ESPNU

7 p.m.: Arizona State at Stanford FS1

7 p.m.: BYU at Pepperdine CBSSN

8 p.m.: Arizona at California Pac-12

8 p.m.: USC at Oregon ESPN2

8 p.m.: UC Santa Barbara at Long Beach State ESPNU

Basketball, NBA

4:30 p.m.: Chicago at Brooklyn TNT

7 p.m.: Milwaukee at L.A. Lakers TNT

Golf, men’s

1:30 a.m.: Asian Tour: International Series Oman Golf

5 a.m.: PGA Champions: Trophy Hassan II Golf

12:30 p.m.: PGA: Phoenix Open Golf

9:30 p.m.: DP World: Singapore Classic Golf

Hockey, NHL

4 p.m.: Colorado at Tampa Bay ESPN

4 p.m.: Seattle at New Jersey Root

Thursday’s Radio Highlights

Basketball, college men’s

6 p.m.: San Francisco at Gonzaga 1510-AM

Basketball, NBA

6:30 p.m.: Milwaukee at L.A. Lakers 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Sports talk

6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM

All events subject to change

