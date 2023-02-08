On the Air
Feb. 8, 2023 Updated Wed., Feb. 8, 2023 at 2:48 p.m.
Thursday’s TV Highlights
Basketball, college men’s
2 p.m.: Sacred Heart at St. Francis (Penn.) ESPNU
4 p.m.: Iowa at Purdue ESPN2
4 p.m.: Gardner-Webb at Radford ESPNU
5 p.m.: Middle Tennessee at Western Kentucky CBSSN
5 p.m.: Northwestern at Ohio State FS1
6 p.m.: UCLA at Oregon State Pac-12
6 p.m.: San Francisco at Gonzaga ESPN2
6 p.m.: Southern Indiana at Tennessee Tech ESPNU
7 p.m.: Arizona State at Stanford FS1
7 p.m.: BYU at Pepperdine CBSSN
8 p.m.: Arizona at California Pac-12
8 p.m.: USC at Oregon ESPN2
8 p.m.: UC Santa Barbara at Long Beach State ESPNU
Basketball, NBA
4:30 p.m.: Chicago at Brooklyn TNT
7 p.m.: Milwaukee at L.A. Lakers TNT
Golf, men’s
1:30 a.m.: Asian Tour: International Series Oman Golf
5 a.m.: PGA Champions: Trophy Hassan II Golf
12:30 p.m.: PGA: Phoenix Open Golf
9:30 p.m.: DP World: Singapore Classic Golf
Hockey, NHL
4 p.m.: Colorado at Tampa Bay ESPN
4 p.m.: Seattle at New Jersey Root
Thursday’s Radio Highlights
Basketball, college men’s
6 p.m.: San Francisco at Gonzaga 1510-AM
Basketball, NBA
6:30 p.m.: Milwaukee at L.A. Lakers 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Sports talk
6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM
