Washington records
Feb. 8, 2023 Updated Wed., Feb. 8, 2023 at 4:31 p.m.
Spokane County
Marriage licenses
Bruce H. Obura and Kathryn E. Lord, both of Spokane.
Kyle L. Drummond and Heather A. Whitham, both of Spokane.
Andrew D. Reed and Amy C. Reynolds, both of Spokane.
Benjamin S. Taylor and Payton A. Lingo, both of Spokane.
Dillon M. Jacobs and Melissa J. Groom, both of Spokane Valley.
Cesar Z. Mendoza and Amber M. Clayton, both of Spokane.
Maxwell S. Weil and Sajal S. Sanan, both of Spokane.
Shane S. Moore and Alahna R. Hubert, both of Cheney.
Charles N. Bowen and Britney A. Hughes, both of Spokane.
Michael R. Hurley and Kelley R. Murphy, both of Green acres.
Michael C. Schut, of Clayton and Cicily P. Branch, of Great Falls.
In the courts
Superior courts
New suits
Stephen A. Nelson v. Ryan J. Decatur, seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.
Russell Patrick v. DJ Larkin, seeking quiet title.
Country Style Plumbing LLC v. MHW Contracting LLC, complaint for breach of contract and damages.
Marriage dissolutions granted
Staats, Colin D. and Angela M.
Brunner, Jesse R. and Samantha
Coler, Sarah D. and Humphrey, Ryan A.
Fairbanks, Christopher T. and Misty L.
Hodnett, James and Pamela H.
Criminal sentencings
Judge Rachelle E. Anderson
Rebecca J. Padilla, 30; five months in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to reckless vehicular assault.
Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan
Jeffrey A. Kennison, 41; 36 days in jail, after pleading guilty to residential burglary, violation of order and animal cruelty.
Judge Raymond F. Clary
Mark A. Hoffman, 35; 24 months in a treatment-based alternative program, after pleading guilty to second-degree burglary, criminal mischief and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.
Todd T. Kruger, 42; 80 days in jail with credit given for 80 days served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.
Judge Maryann C. Moreno
Mitchell R. Mason, 34; 43 months in prison, 18 months of probation, after pleading guilty to two counts of second-degree robbery.
Joshua P. Phillips, 43; 432 months in prison, 36 months of probation, after pleading guilty to first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder.
Municipal and District courts
Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.
Judge Mary C. Logan
Courtney R. Araiza, 33; 18 days in jail, obstructing a law enforcement officer.
Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck
Irish J. Hill, 28; 22 days in jail, fourth-degree assault.
Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan
Kyler T. Sutton, 26; 11 days in jail, pedestrian/vehicular interference, protection order violation, false statement to a public servant.
Judge Patrick T. Johnson
Darnell G. Ginn, 50; five days in jail, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.
Derek A. Boskie, one day in jail, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.
Judge Richard M. Leland
Jaden M. Stough, 21; $1,245.50 fine, two days in jail, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.
Jason J. Zuk, 48; 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.
Brandon W. Palm, 33; $500 fine, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.
Gregory C. Vixama, 30; $750 fine, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.
McKinsie A. Thacker, 34; $1,245.50 fine, one day in jail, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.
Charles S. Tillman, 53; $500 fine, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to first-degree negligent driving.
Joseph A. VanHousen, 35; 10 days in jail converted to 30 days of electronic home monitoring, first-degree driving with a suspended license.
Ronald L. White, 70; 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.
Oleg I. Ryakhovskiy, 23; 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to first-degree negligent driving.
Judge Patti M. Walker
Shanna L. Hulett, 43; 22 days in jail with credit given for 22 days served, driving while intoxicated.
