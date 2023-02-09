100 years ago in Eastern Washington: A long-sought rum-runner was apprehended near Republic

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

Clyne Ledgerwood, alleged rum-runner, was arrested at a remote cabin near Republic after months as a fugitive.

Ledgerwood was one of six Republic-area men indicted the previous summer by a federal grand jury for transporting liquor from Canada (the Ferry County sheriff was also indicted).

While the other five were apprehended in Republic, Ledgerwood escaped from the clutches of federal agents and disappeared. Agents had been seeking him ever since.

Finally, a special agent named Louis K. Church caught wind of Ledgerwood’s whereabouts. Church tracked him to a deserted cabin 12 miles southwest of Republic and caught Ledgerwood by surprise. Ledgerwood “attempted to escape into the timber surrounding the house, but stopped when the officer fired a shot.” Ledgerwood was not injured.

Two other men were also arrested on charges of aiding the fugitive. All three were being transported to Spokane to face charges.

From the apple beat: A 42-car freight train filled with Wenatchee apples made a record run from Spokane to Council Bluffs, Iowa.

The fruit arrived in 111 hours and 25 minutes, which was an average of 17 miles per hour. That may not sound fast, but it apparently was when all of the necessary stops were accounted for. Also, the train had to cross the Rocky Mountains and “a number of smaller ranges.”

The Union Pacific agent called it “an amazing run.”

