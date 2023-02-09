Difference makers: Rasir Bolton stings USF again, scores 23 points in 99-81 victory

RASIR BOLTON

The senior guard’s two best games of the West Coast Conference season have come against San Francisco. Bolton took over late and finished with 21 points, including the winning putback in the closing seconds in GU’s 77-75 road win last month. On Thursday, Bolton totaled 23 points, six assists and had just one turnover in 36 minutes. He was 5 of 5 on shots inside the arc, 3 of 4 on 3-pointers and 4 of 4 at the foul line. His GU career high was 24 points against Kentucky in November.

DREW TIMME

The All-American forward dominated in the first half. He scored 20 points in 16 minutes as Gonzaga raced to a 60-40 halftime lead. Timme showed off an assortment of moves, including a turnaround, fadeaway jumper, while making 8 of 11 shots from the field. He also hit 4 of 5 free throws. He played just 5 minutes in the second half after picking up his third foul and finished with 21 points and four rebounds.

TURNING POINT

Gonzaga set the tone early as four Zags combined to score the game’s first eight points. The Zags eliminated most of the suspense by closing the half with an 11-2 spurt to take a 60-40 lead. Hunter Sallis had a dunk and hit four free throws, Ben Gregg chipped in a 3-pointer and Bolton made a layup just before the buzzer sounded.