No. 25 Colorado women rally to beat Washington State 71-68

From staff reports

BOULDER, Colo. – The Washington State women’s basketball team dropped a game below .500 in the Pac-12 on Friday, falling 71-68 at No. 25 Colorado.

The Cougars (16-8, 6-7 Pac-12) led 52-41 with 2 minutes, 20 seconds to play in the third quarter, but the Buffaloes (19-5, 10-3) chipped away behind Jaylyn Sherrod, who scored 15 of her game-high 27 points in the fourth quarter.

Charlisse Leger-Walker led the Cougars with 17 points. She also grabbed 10 rebounds. Colorado’s Frida Formann scored 14 points

.