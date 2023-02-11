Idaho unable to upset Eastern Washington; Eagles push win streak to 15 games

Idaho forward Isaac Jones, right, slips past Eastern Washington forward Angelo Allegri to dunk the ball in the first half on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, at the ICCU Arena in Moscow, Idaho. (Geoff Crimmins/For The Spokesman-Review)

By Peter Harriman For The Spokesman-Review

MOSCOW, Idaho – A leading scorer fouling out with 2 minutes, 16 seconds to play. A potential tying 3-point attempt left on the rim with 26.4 seconds remaining, followed by an ill-timed bench technical. A have-to backcourt foul with 18 seconds to go and a pair of free throws that took a three-point lead to five.

These were the differences between the first-place and ninth-place teams in the Big Sky Conference Saturday.

It wasn’t much.

“It’s very close, and everybody keeps showing it,” Idaho coach Zac Claus said of the conference. “You have got to bring it every night. There is talent and good coaching up and down the league. “It makes for fun Thursdays and Saturdays.”

Idaho took Big Sky leader Eastern Washington to the final few seconds before the Eagles (19-7, 13-0) survived the Vandals (9-17, 3-10) 73-66 for their school-record and nation-leading 15th consecutive win in front of a crowd of 3,310.

Claus may have had to hunt for the fun in such a near miss, but he was heartened by a defensive effort that limited the Eagles to 39% shooting (23 of 59) from the field, including 8 of 27 on 3-pointers. EWU’s off night continued at the free-throw line, where the Eagles made just 19 of 31.

“It comes back to how well we guarded tonight,” Claus said.

Unfortunately for Idaho, EWU’s defense had something to say, too. The Vandals connected on 21 of 56 shots (37.5%) and they were 4 of 25 on 3-pointers. They were, however, sharp at the free-throw line, hitting 20 of 22.

“We all had good looks,” Trey Smith said of Idaho’s shooting. “Sometimes the ball just doesn’t go in the basket.”

He was the Vandals’ third-leading scorer with seven points.

Isaac Jones was an exception to Idaho’s offensive struggles. He led all scorers with 18 points on 7-of-14 shooting from the floor and made all four of his free throws. His day’s work featured several dunks, including one against 6-foot-10 Dane Erikstrup . The Eagles brought multiple defenders all game against Jones and used the length of Erikstrup and Ethan Price, also 6-10, to try and contain him.

Unfortunately for the Vandals, Jones left the game with his fifth foul with 2:16 to play and Idaho trailing 63-60 after the Eagles’ Steele Venters went deep into the shot clock before launching a 3-pointer to break a tie. EWU ran its lead to 67-60 as Casey Jones made the free throws from Isaac Jones’ fifth foul. The Eagles subsequently forced a turnover on Idaho guard Divant’e Moffitt, and Angelo Allegri took it all the way for a basket.

Idaho looked on that possession like it was trying to figure who should take a shot with Jones out of the game. Smith, however, said that wasn’t the case, and the Vandals’ offense wasn’t frozen.

“Just like we believe in (Jones), he believes in us,” Smith said.

Idaho regrouped and got back into contention with less than a minute to play. But after Moffitt’s 3-point attempt missed with 26.4 remaining, Yusef Salih fouled Venters on a rebound and Claus was whistled for a technical foul.

Claus said he asked for a timeout before Venters went to the line, but it wasn’t given.

“I asked why it wasn’t, and I was (given a technical).” Claus said.

Venters and Allegri, the technical foul shooter, each made 1 of 2 free throws. Moffitt got to the line 4 seconds later to cut Idaho’s deficit to 69-66, but Tyreese Davis widened EWU’s margin to four points after he was intentionally fouled and hit a free throw. That finally ended Idaho’s comeback.

“It’s college basketball,” Smith said. “You have got to be ready for anything.”

Moffitt backed Jones with 14 points for Idaho, and Price led three double-digit EWU scorers with 16 points. Venters followed with 13 and Davis had 12.

For much of the first half, Idaho held the advantage and fashioned five-point leads on a couple of occasions. EWU, though, seized a 31-30 lead with a half-second remaining, hitting a pair of free throws.

The conference-leading Eagles made a bid to pull away at the start of the second half. But Idaho answered EWU’s six-point run with an 17-5 flurry to go ahead 48-42 with 12 minutes to play.

It was the high-water mark during a game in which, based on their record, the Vandals were unlikely to contend, but, based on the result, were no doubt frustrated .