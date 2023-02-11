On the Air
Feb. 11, 2023 Updated Sat., Feb. 11, 2023 at 4:02 p.m.
Sunday’s TV Highlights
Basketball, college men’s
9 a.m.: Temple at Memphis ESPN2
10 a.m.: Iowa at Minnesota FS1
10 a.m.: Michigan State at Ohio State CBS
1 p.m.: SMU at Wichita State ESPN
Basketball, college women’s
9 a.m.: Rhode Island at VCU ESPNU
11 a.m.: LSU at South Carolina ESPN
11 a.m.: Oklahoma at Kansas State ESPNU
11 a.m.: Houston at South Florida ESPN2
Basketball, NBA
11 a.m.: Memphis at Boston ABC
Football, NFL, Super Bowl LVII
3:30 p.m.: Philadelphia vs. Kansas City Fox 28
Golf, men’s, PGA
10 a.m.: Phoenix Open Golf
Noon: Phoenix Open CBS
Hockey, NHL
10 a.m.: Seattle at Philadelphia Root
10:30 a.m.: San Jose at Washington NHL
Soccer, men’s
6 a.m.: EPL: Manchester United vs. Leeds United USA
8:30 a.m.: EPL, Aston Villa vs. Manchester City USA
9 a.m.: Serie A: Fiorentina vs. Juventus CBSSN
Sunday’s Radio Highlights
Football, NFL, Super Bowl LVII
2 p.m.: Philadelphia vs. Kansas City 92.5-FM / 1080-AM / 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Sports talk
1 p.m.: Super Sunday Show 92.5-FM / 1080-AM / 700-AM / 105.3-FM
All events subject to change
