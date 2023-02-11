The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Sports

On the Air

Feb. 11, 2023 Updated Sat., Feb. 11, 2023 at 4:02 p.m.

Sunday’s TV Highlights

Basketball, college men’s

9 a.m.: Temple at Memphis ESPN2

10 a.m.: Iowa at Minnesota FS1

10 a.m.: Michigan State at Ohio State CBS

1 p.m.: SMU at Wichita State ESPN

Basketball, college women’s

9 a.m.: Rhode Island at VCU ESPNU

11 a.m.: LSU at South Carolina ESPN

11 a.m.: Oklahoma at Kansas State ESPNU

11 a.m.: Houston at South Florida ESPN2

Basketball, NBA

11 a.m.: Memphis at Boston ABC

Football, NFL, Super Bowl LVII

3:30 p.m.: Philadelphia vs. Kansas City Fox 28

Golf, men’s, PGA

10 a.m.: Phoenix Open Golf

Noon: Phoenix Open CBS

Hockey, NHL

10 a.m.: Seattle at Philadelphia Root

10:30 a.m.: San Jose at Washington NHL

Soccer, men’s

6 a.m.: EPL: Manchester United vs. Leeds United USA

8:30 a.m.: EPL, Aston Villa vs. Manchester City USA

9 a.m.: Serie A: Fiorentina vs. Juventus CBSSN

Sunday’s Radio Highlights

Football, NFL, Super Bowl LVII

2 p.m.: Philadelphia vs. Kansas City 92.5-FM / 1080-AM / 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Sports talk

1 p.m.: Super Sunday Show 92.5-FM / 1080-AM / 700-AM / 105.3-FM

All events subject to change

