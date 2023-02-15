Camp Hope population continues to shrink

The population of Camp Hope continues to shrink, and may soon pass into the double-digits, according to a recently released census.

As of Feb. 15, there were an estimated 108 people still living at the camp, down from 124 on Jan. 23 and an estimated peak of more than 600 this past summer.

The camp is also literally shrinking, with officials moving the fencing around Camp Hope inward by roughly 45 feet last week. The camp is located on land owned by the state Department of Transportation.

“While this is encouraging news, more work lies ahead to ensure residents get the support and best chance to be successful moving inside,” the agency wrote in a news release. “Some of the more easily placed residents have moved off site or found other lodging options, while some of those remaining may have multiple challenges or barriers to permanent housing.”