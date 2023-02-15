On the air
Wed., Feb. 15, 2023
Thursday’s TV Highlights
Basketball, college men’s
4 p.m.: Houston at Southern Methodist ESPN2
4 p.m.: UNC Asheville at Radford ESPNU
5 p.m.: Colorado at Arizona State Pac-12
6 p.m.: Ohio State at Iowa ESPN2
6 p.m.: Santa Clara at BYU CBS Sports
6 p.m.: Tennessee State at Morehead State EPSNU
7 p.m.: Utah at Arizona Pac-12
8 p.m.: Stanford at UCLA ESPN2
8 p.m.: Gonzaga at Loyola Marymount CBS Sports
8 p.m.: Oregon State at Washington State ESPNU
8 p.m.: California at USC FS1
Basketball, college women’s
4 p.m.: Louisville at Notre Dame ESPN
6 p.m.: Pacific at Gonzaga SWX
Basketball, NBA
4:30 p.m.: Milwaukee at Chicago TNT
7 p.m.: L.A. Clippers at Phoenix TNT
Golf, men’s
1 p.m.: PGA Tour: Genesis Invitational Golf
9:30 p.m.: European Tour: Thailand Classic Golf
Hockey, NHL
6 p.m.: New Jersey at St. Louis ESPN
7 p.m.: Philadelphia at Seattle Root
Thursday’s Radio Highlights
Basketball, college men’s
5:30 p.m.: Northern Arizona at Eastern Washington 700-AM / 105.3-FM
5:30 p.m.: Northern Colorado at Idaho 1080-AM / 92.5-FM
7:30 p.m.: Oregon State at Washington State 92.5-AM / 100.7-FM
8 p.m.: Gonzaga at Loyola Marymount 1510-AM
Basketball, college women’s
6 p.m.: Pacific at Gonzaga 790-AM / 94.1-FM
Sports talk
6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM
