Sports

On the air

Thursday’s TV Highlights

Basketball, college men’s

4 p.m.: Houston at Southern Methodist ESPN2

4 p.m.: UNC Asheville at Radford ESPNU

5 p.m.: Colorado at Arizona State Pac-12

6 p.m.: Ohio State at Iowa ESPN2

6 p.m.: Santa Clara at BYU CBS Sports

6 p.m.: Tennessee State at Morehead State EPSNU

7 p.m.: Utah at Arizona Pac-12

8 p.m.: Stanford at UCLA ESPN2

8 p.m.: Gonzaga at Loyola Marymount CBS Sports

8 p.m.: Oregon State at Washington State ESPNU

8 p.m.: California at USC FS1

Basketball, college women’s

4 p.m.: Louisville at Notre Dame ESPN

6 p.m.: Pacific at Gonzaga SWX

Basketball, NBA

4:30 p.m.: Milwaukee at Chicago TNT

7 p.m.: L.A. Clippers at Phoenix TNT

Golf, men’s

1 p.m.: PGA Tour: Genesis Invitational Golf

9:30 p.m.: European Tour: Thailand Classic Golf

Hockey, NHL

6 p.m.: New Jersey at St. Louis ESPN

7 p.m.: Philadelphia at Seattle Root

Thursday’s Radio Highlights

Basketball, college men’s

5:30 p.m.: Northern Arizona at Eastern Washington 700-AM / 105.3-FM

5:30 p.m.: Northern Colorado at Idaho 1080-AM / 92.5-FM

7:30 p.m.: Oregon State at Washington State 92.5-AM / 100.7-FM

8 p.m.: Gonzaga at Loyola Marymount 1510-AM

Basketball, college women’s

6 p.m.: Pacific at Gonzaga 790-AM / 94.1-FM

Sports talk

6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM

All events subject to change

