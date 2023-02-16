The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Spokane, Washington
Sports

On the air

Friday’s TV Highlights

Autoracing, NASCAR

Noon: Truck Series: NextEra Energy 250 (qualifying) FS1

1:30 p.m.: Xfinity Series: Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. 300 (practice) FS1

2:30 p.m.: Cup Series: Bluegreen Vacations Duel (practice) FS1

4:30 p.m.: Truck series: NextEra Energy 250 FS1

Basketball, college men’s

3 p.m.: Eastern Michigan at Kent State CBS Sports

4 p.m.: Yale at Pennsylvania ESPN News

4 p.m.: Dayton at Loyola Chicago ESPN2

4 p.m.: Wright State at Cleveland State ESPNU

6 p.m.: Quinnipiac at Siena ESPNU

7 p.m.: Air Force at Wyoming FS1

7:30 p.m.: New Mexico at San Jose State CBS Sports

8 p.m.: Abilene Christian at Grand Canyon ESPNU

Basketball, college women’s

6 p.m.: Utah at Arizona Pac-12

7 p.m.: Oregon at Washington State Pac-12 Wash.

8 p.m.: USC at Stanford Pac-12

Basketball, NBA

4 p.m.: All-Star Celebrity Game ESPN

6 p.m.: Rising Stars Game TNT

Golf, men’s

9 a.m.: Champions Tour: Chubb Classic Golf

1 p.m.: PGA Tour: Genesis Invitational Golf

9:30 p.m.: European Tour: Thailand Classic Golf

Hockey, college men’s

5 p.m.: St. Cloud State at North Dakota CBS Sports

Soccer, men’s club

11:45 a.m.: Serie A: Napoli at Sassulo CBS Sports

Friday’s Radio HighlightsBasketball, college men’s

8 p.m.: Linfield at Whitworth 1230-AM

Basketball, college women’s

6 p.m.: Linfield at Whitworth 1230-AM

Hockey, WHL

7 p.m.: Spokane at Everett 103.5-FM

Sports talk

6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Saturday’s TV Highlights

Autoracing, NASCAR

8 a.m.: Cup Series: Bluegreen Vacations Duel (practice) FS1

8:30 a.m.: Xfinity Series: Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. 300 (qualifying) FS1

2 p.m.: Xfinity Series: Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. 300 FS1

Basketball, college men’s

9 a.m.: Notre Dame at Virginia ESPN2

9 a.m.: Illinois at Indiana ESPN

9 a.m.: Seton Hall at Connecticut Fox 28

9 a.m.: Texas Tech at West Virginia ESPNU

9 a.m.: UNC Greensboro at Chattanooga CBS Sports

9:30 a.m.: Saint Joseph’s at Davidson USA

10 a.m.: Tennessee at Kentucky CBS

11 a.m.: Iowa State at Kansas State ESPN

11 a.m.: Massachusetts at Rhode Island ESPNU

11 a.m.: Merrimack at Sacred Heart CBS Sports

11:30 a.m.: Fordham at Virginia Commonwealth USA

1 p.m.: Baylor at Kansas ESPN

1 p.m.: Southern at Grambling ESPN2

1 p.m.: DePaul at Xavier CBS Sports

1:30 p.m.: Villanova at Providence Fox 28

3 p.m.: Lafayette at Army CBS Sports

3 p.m.: Utah at Arizona State Pac-12

3 p.m.: Duke at Syracuse ESPN

3 p.m.: Texas A&M at Missouri ESPN2

4:30 p.m.: Creighton at St. John’s FS1

5 p.m.: Colorado at Arizona ESPN2

5 p.m.: Tulane at South Florida ESPNU

5 p.m.: Oregon State at Washington Pac-12

5 p.m.: Michigan State at Michigan Fox 28

5 p.m.: Nevada at Utah State CBS Sports

7 p.m.: BYU at Saint Mary’s ESPN2

7 p.m.: Stanford at USC EPSNU

7:30 p.m.: California at UCLA Pac-12

Basketball, college women’s

2 p.m.: Saint Mary’s at Gonzaga SWX

Basketball, NBA

5 p.m.: All-Star Saturday TNT

Football, XFL

Noon: Arlington at Vegas ABC

5:30 p.m.: Houston at Orlando ESPN

Golf, men’s

2 a.m.: Asian Tour: International Series Qatar Golf

10 a.m.: PGA Tour: Genesis Invitational … Golf

Noon: PGA Tour: Genesis Invitational … CBS

Noon: Champions Tour: Chubb Classic Golf

9:30 p.m.: European Tour: Thailand Classic Golf

Hockey, NHL

11 a.m.: Colorado at St. Louis NHL

5 p.m.: Washington at Carolina ABC

7:30 p.m.: Detroit at Seattle Root

Hockey, WHL

6 p.m.: Spokane at Tri-City SWX

Soccer, English Premier League

4:30 a.m.: Arsenal at Aston Villa USA

7 a.m.: Manchester City at Nottingham Forest USA

9:30 a.m.: Liverpool at Newcastle NBC

Saturday’s Radio Highlights

Basketball, college men’s

Noon: Northern Arizona at Idaho 1080-AM / 92.5-FM

2 p.m.: Northern Colorado at Eastern Washington 700-AM / 105.3-FM

8 p.m.: Gonzaga at Loyola Marymount 1510-AM

6 p.m.: Willamette at Whitworth 1230-AM

Basketball, college women’s

2 p.m.: Saint Mary’s at Gonzaga 94.1-FM / 790-AM

4 p.m.: Willamette at Whitworth 1230-AM

Hockey, WHL

6 p.m.: Spokane at Tri-City 103.5-FM

Sunday’s TV Highlights

Autoracing, NASCAR

11:30 a.m.: Cup Series: Daytona 500 Gran Prix Fox 28

Basketball, college men’s

9 a.m.: Cincinnati at Central Florida ESPNU

10 a.m.: Ohio State at Purdue CBS

10 a.m.: North Carolina at NC State ESPN

11 a.m.: Tulsa at Temple ESPNU

11 a.m.: Bradley at Southern Illinois ESPN2

11 a.m.: George Washington at St. Bonaventure USA

Noon: Memphis at Houston ESPN

Noon: Belmont at Drake CBS Sports

Noon: Georgetown at Butler FS1

2 p.m.: Maryland at Nebraska FS1

3 p.m.: East Tennessee State at Furman ESPNU

4 p.m.: Oregon at Washington State FS1

6 p.m.: UNLV at Boise State FS1

Basketball, college women’s

9 a.m.: Auburn at Tennessee ESPN2

Noon: Oregon State at Washington State Pac-12 Wash.

1 p.m.: NC State at Virginia Tech ESPN2

1 p.m.: West Virginia at Texas ESPNU

1 p.m.: Oregon at Washington Pac-12

Basketball, NBA

4:30 p.m.: All-Star Game TNT

Basketball, NBA G League

Noon: Next Up Game NBA

Football, XFL

Noon: San Antonio at St. Louis ABC

5 p.m.: D.C. at Seattle ESPN

Golf, men’s

Midnight: Asian Tour: International Series Qatar Golf

10 a.m.: PGA Tour: Genesis Invitational Golf

Noon: PGA Tour: Genesis Invitational CBS

Noon: Champions Tour: Chubb Classic Golf

Hockey, NHL

5:30 p.m.: Columbus at Arizona NHL

Soccer, English Premier League

6 a.m.: Leicester City at Manchester United USA

8:30 a.m.: West Ham at Tottenham USA

Soccer, international women’s

12:30 p.m.: SheBelieves Cup: Japan vs. United States TNT

Sunday’s Radio HighlightsBasketball, college men’s

4 p.m.: Oregon at Washington State 920-AM / 100.7-FM

Basketball, NBA

4 p.m.: All-Star Game 700-AM / 105.3-FM

All events subject to change

