Thu., Feb. 16, 2023
Friday’s TV Highlights
Autoracing, NASCAR
Noon: Truck Series: NextEra Energy 250 (qualifying) FS1
1:30 p.m.: Xfinity Series: Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. 300 (practice) FS1
2:30 p.m.: Cup Series: Bluegreen Vacations Duel (practice) FS1
4:30 p.m.: Truck series: NextEra Energy 250 FS1
Basketball, college men’s
3 p.m.: Eastern Michigan at Kent State CBS Sports
4 p.m.: Yale at Pennsylvania ESPN News
4 p.m.: Dayton at Loyola Chicago ESPN2
4 p.m.: Wright State at Cleveland State ESPNU
6 p.m.: Quinnipiac at Siena ESPNU
7 p.m.: Air Force at Wyoming FS1
7:30 p.m.: New Mexico at San Jose State CBS Sports
8 p.m.: Abilene Christian at Grand Canyon ESPNU
Basketball, college women’s
6 p.m.: Utah at Arizona Pac-12
7 p.m.: Oregon at Washington State Pac-12 Wash.
8 p.m.: USC at Stanford Pac-12
Basketball, NBA
4 p.m.: All-Star Celebrity Game ESPN
6 p.m.: Rising Stars Game TNT
Golf, men’s
9 a.m.: Champions Tour: Chubb Classic Golf
1 p.m.: PGA Tour: Genesis Invitational Golf
9:30 p.m.: European Tour: Thailand Classic Golf
Hockey, college men’s
5 p.m.: St. Cloud State at North Dakota CBS Sports
Soccer, men’s club
11:45 a.m.: Serie A: Napoli at Sassulo CBS Sports
Friday’s Radio HighlightsBasketball, college men’s
8 p.m.: Linfield at Whitworth 1230-AM
Basketball, college women’s
6 p.m.: Linfield at Whitworth 1230-AM
Hockey, WHL
7 p.m.: Spokane at Everett 103.5-FM
Sports talk
6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Saturday’s TV Highlights
Autoracing, NASCAR
8 a.m.: Cup Series: Bluegreen Vacations Duel (practice) FS1
8:30 a.m.: Xfinity Series: Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. 300 (qualifying) FS1
2 p.m.: Xfinity Series: Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. 300 FS1
Basketball, college men’s
9 a.m.: Notre Dame at Virginia ESPN2
9 a.m.: Illinois at Indiana ESPN
9 a.m.: Seton Hall at Connecticut Fox 28
9 a.m.: Texas Tech at West Virginia ESPNU
9 a.m.: UNC Greensboro at Chattanooga CBS Sports
9:30 a.m.: Saint Joseph’s at Davidson USA
10 a.m.: Tennessee at Kentucky CBS
11 a.m.: Iowa State at Kansas State ESPN
11 a.m.: Massachusetts at Rhode Island ESPNU
11 a.m.: Merrimack at Sacred Heart CBS Sports
11:30 a.m.: Fordham at Virginia Commonwealth USA
1 p.m.: Baylor at Kansas ESPN
1 p.m.: Southern at Grambling ESPN2
1 p.m.: DePaul at Xavier CBS Sports
1:30 p.m.: Villanova at Providence Fox 28
3 p.m.: Lafayette at Army CBS Sports
3 p.m.: Utah at Arizona State Pac-12
3 p.m.: Duke at Syracuse ESPN
3 p.m.: Texas A&M at Missouri ESPN2
4:30 p.m.: Creighton at St. John’s FS1
5 p.m.: Colorado at Arizona ESPN2
5 p.m.: Tulane at South Florida ESPNU
5 p.m.: Oregon State at Washington Pac-12
5 p.m.: Michigan State at Michigan Fox 28
5 p.m.: Nevada at Utah State CBS Sports
7 p.m.: BYU at Saint Mary’s ESPN2
7 p.m.: Stanford at USC EPSNU
7:30 p.m.: California at UCLA Pac-12
Basketball, college women’s
2 p.m.: Saint Mary’s at Gonzaga SWX
Basketball, NBA
5 p.m.: All-Star Saturday TNT
Football, XFL
Noon: Arlington at Vegas ABC
5:30 p.m.: Houston at Orlando ESPN
Golf, men’s
2 a.m.: Asian Tour: International Series Qatar Golf
10 a.m.: PGA Tour: Genesis Invitational … Golf
Noon: PGA Tour: Genesis Invitational … CBS
Noon: Champions Tour: Chubb Classic Golf
9:30 p.m.: European Tour: Thailand Classic Golf
Hockey, NHL
11 a.m.: Colorado at St. Louis NHL
5 p.m.: Washington at Carolina ABC
7:30 p.m.: Detroit at Seattle Root
Hockey, WHL
6 p.m.: Spokane at Tri-City SWX
Soccer, English Premier League
4:30 a.m.: Arsenal at Aston Villa USA
7 a.m.: Manchester City at Nottingham Forest USA
9:30 a.m.: Liverpool at Newcastle NBC
Saturday’s Radio Highlights
Basketball, college men’s
Noon: Northern Arizona at Idaho 1080-AM / 92.5-FM
2 p.m.: Northern Colorado at Eastern Washington 700-AM / 105.3-FM
8 p.m.: Gonzaga at Loyola Marymount 1510-AM
6 p.m.: Willamette at Whitworth 1230-AM
Basketball, college women’s
2 p.m.: Saint Mary’s at Gonzaga 94.1-FM / 790-AM
4 p.m.: Willamette at Whitworth 1230-AM
Hockey, WHL
6 p.m.: Spokane at Tri-City 103.5-FM
Sunday’s TV Highlights
Autoracing, NASCAR
11:30 a.m.: Cup Series: Daytona 500 Gran Prix Fox 28
Basketball, college men’s
9 a.m.: Cincinnati at Central Florida ESPNU
10 a.m.: Ohio State at Purdue CBS
10 a.m.: North Carolina at NC State ESPN
11 a.m.: Tulsa at Temple ESPNU
11 a.m.: Bradley at Southern Illinois ESPN2
11 a.m.: George Washington at St. Bonaventure USA
Noon: Memphis at Houston ESPN
Noon: Belmont at Drake CBS Sports
Noon: Georgetown at Butler FS1
2 p.m.: Maryland at Nebraska FS1
3 p.m.: East Tennessee State at Furman ESPNU
4 p.m.: Oregon at Washington State FS1
6 p.m.: UNLV at Boise State FS1
Basketball, college women’s
9 a.m.: Auburn at Tennessee ESPN2
Noon: Oregon State at Washington State Pac-12 Wash.
1 p.m.: NC State at Virginia Tech ESPN2
1 p.m.: West Virginia at Texas ESPNU
1 p.m.: Oregon at Washington Pac-12
Basketball, NBA
4:30 p.m.: All-Star Game TNT
Basketball, NBA G League
Noon: Next Up Game NBA
Football, XFL
Noon: San Antonio at St. Louis ABC
5 p.m.: D.C. at Seattle ESPN
Golf, men’s
Midnight: Asian Tour: International Series Qatar Golf
10 a.m.: PGA Tour: Genesis Invitational Golf
Noon: PGA Tour: Genesis Invitational CBS
Noon: Champions Tour: Chubb Classic Golf
Hockey, NHL
5:30 p.m.: Columbus at Arizona NHL
Soccer, English Premier League
6 a.m.: Leicester City at Manchester United USA
8:30 a.m.: West Ham at Tottenham USA
Soccer, international women’s
12:30 p.m.: SheBelieves Cup: Japan vs. United States TNT
Sunday’s Radio HighlightsBasketball, college men’s
4 p.m.: Oregon at Washington State 920-AM / 100.7-FM
Basketball, NBA
4 p.m.: All-Star Game 700-AM / 105.3-FM
All events subject to change
